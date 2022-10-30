The Lady Vols did not leave much to question on Sunday in Thompson Boling Arena, defeating Carson Newman 108-63.
With the preseason schedule finished, head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols look towards the regular season - which opens in Columbus on Nov. 8 against Ohio State.
“This was fun, much needed,” Harper said following the exhibition match. “We needed to play someone else so that we can be a little more strategic now moving out of this game, with what we’re working on in practice.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols dominating exhibition win.
Spread the love
Tennessee’s offense was not one-dimensional by any means against the Eagles.
The Lady Vols finished Sunday’s exhibition with 25 assists on 41 made-baskets. Six players tallied three assists on the day.
“I think that we’re able to move the ball around,” senior guard Jasmine Powell said. “I saw the 25 assists, we’re only trying to make that number grow. That’s what our game wants to be, move the ball around.”
Making shots offensively definitely helps boost assist numbers. The Lady Vols shot 51.3% from the field on Sunday.
Tennessee also kept the basketball off the floor, only tallying 11 turnovers in the matchup with Carson Newman - with only four in the first half.
“I thought we were looking for each other,” Harper said. “We were aggressive, we played downhill. A lot of things went right offensively… When you’re looking at 25 assists, you’re walking out feeling good about sharing the basketball. That’s important.
Lights-out from three
A season before, the Lady Vols only tallied double-digit three-pointers made once, against Kentucky.
On Sunday, Tennessee nailed 12 three’s on 28 attempts.
“We’ve been shooting it well in practice,” Harper said. “For the most part, we took good threes. I think we’re aggressive, our players are confident. Not just confident in their ability, but they’re very confident in their teammates. If we can go rebound the ball the way we need to rebound then we’ll have a lot of big green lights out there.”
Sara Puckett shot 3-5 from behind the arc. The sophomore finished the day with 15 points.
Freshman Justine Pissott also had a stand out day from behind the arc, shooting 3-6. The 6-foot-4 utility player got all her points on Sunday from three’s.
Get rid of the jitters
The beginning of any season comes with nerves, and they’re especially high for a team with so many newcomers, or players who have just returned from injury.
Rickea Jackson - a highly coveted transfer from Mississippi State - finished the game with 14 points on 5-9 shooting. She also had three assists.
Sunday was Jackson’s first time back on the court since January. Despite her long hiatus, her excitement outweighed the nerves.
“Honestly, I was really comfortable today,” Jackson said. “I’ve played in this league and I know what to expect… I was just more excited than nervous to actually get back out there on the court.”
The Lady Vols started out sluggish on the boards, and defensively as a whole. The score was 22-19 following the first period. The first period also saw a lot of fast-break opportunities and a quicker pace of play.
Harper attributed the slow start to this being the first time back on the court for the Lady Vols.
“I think a lot of that had to do with the first time out playing, the game was going pretty quick,” Harper said. “There wasn’t a lot of time for our players to think, they were just playing… The more the game went on the better I thought we got in terms of what we were trying to do defensively, and there was a better understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.