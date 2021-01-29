The No. 20 Tennessee women’s basketball team completed a 68-67 comeback over Ole Miss Thursday night. With their second straight win, the Lady Vols improved to 11-3 (5-1 SEC), while the Rebels fell to 7-6 (1-6 SEC).
Tennessee played from behind the entire first half, trailing at the break. In the second half, the Lady Vols found new life, and completed the comeback, despite a late push from Ole Miss.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Comeback complete
The Lady Vols opened the night with a lackluster performance through the first twenty minutes. They were outscored 18-8 in the first quarter, closed the margin some in the second, but still trailed 33-30 at halftime.
Tennessee’s biggest problem in the first quarter was ball security. As a team, they turned the ball over seven times in the opening frame, including four in the game’s first two minutes. It did not help, in addition to the turnovers, that the Lady Vols shot 27.3% from the field and 0-3 on three pointers.
“I think we had seven (turnovers) in the first quarter,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “If you start out by playing with low energy, they're getting after you, and you aren't playing with composure, you're going to turn the ball over. That's not a great way to start a game.”
Tennessee cleaned up its act a little in the second, shooting at a much improved 60%, while committing just one turnover. Junior Rae Burrell and sophomore Jordon Horston combined for 15 of Tennessee’s 22 points in the quarter.
The Lady Vols had to climb back into the game after halftime. Tennessee did not play mistake free basketball (it still committed five turnovers in the quarter), but it did not hurt itself as had happened in the first.
Neither team could gain any momentum for an extended amount of time before losing it. Twice in the fourth quarter, Tennessee took the lead, but allowed Ole Miss to tie the game. And twice more, Tennessee was ahead, and let the Rebels rally to take the lead.
The Lady Vols, however, used three opportunities at the free throw line in the game’s final two minutes to score six points, as they held off Ole Miss to complete a 13-point comeback, their largest comeback since overcoming a 20-point, third-quarter deficit against Stetson on Dec. 5, 2018.
“We knew that being down by 13, we just had to take it step by step,” Horston said. “So, we just kept at them, stayed together, played as a team when things weren't going our way, and just stayed together and kept fighting, and got the win.”
Highscoring duo
Tennessee’s dynamic duo of senior Rennia Davis and Burrell continued to stay hot, powering the Lady Vols to victory. Davis fell just shy of a double-double, but still led the team with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She shot 53% from the field, though was 0-4 on three-point attempts.
Burrell was right behind Davis, with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists of her own. She shot a much lower 38.5%, but came up clutch on the free throw line, going 6-6, including two makes to ice the game in its final seconds.
Tennessee’s front court duo have led the team's scoring in all but two games this season. Their combined 435 points through 14 games have accounted for almost half of the Lady Vols' offense (42.4%).
And for a team that relies on points in the paint as much as Tennessee does, it is nice to know that two premium scorers can pick up the slack when points are not coming from inside, as was the case tonight.
“We know our offensive punch is in the paint. We know that,” Harper said. “Our post players, I didn't think we gave them enough touches tonight, but our guards were able to score in the paint. Some of that's in transition, some of that's in drives. We had a few post-ups. Hopefully, we can shoot a little better from the 3-point line, knock some shots down and loosen some things up.”
Taking advantage of the charity stripe
A large factor in Tennessee’s comeback was its production at the free throw line. The charity stripe has not been anything special for the Lady Vols this far into the year. Their free-throws-made average for the year is 69%, right in line with league average.
The narrative changed tonight, as Tennessee sunk 84.2% (16-19) of it free throw attempts, the team’s best mark of any game this year, and its highest since last season’s matchup with Ole Miss, in which UT had the same line, 84.2% (16-19).
And not only was Tennessee making shots at the line, it was hitting them when it counted. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols were perfect from the free throw line. Burrell (4-4), Horston (2-2) and graduate transfer Jordan Walker (2-2) scored eight of Tennessee's 19 fourth quarter points from the charity stripe.
“All credit to Ole Miss,” Horston said. “Because they came out and they punched us in the mouth first, but we did a good job handling it towards the end and hitting big free throws and grabbing the rebounds we needed.”
Up next
Tennessee will host Florida this Sunday in the final contest of this four-game homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.