The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team defeated UNC Greensboro 3-2 Friday night, in the first contest of a three-game weekend series.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Cheese is back
Chad Dallas started tonight for the Vols, a week after being scratched with oblique soreness. He showed a little rust in his command toward the later innings, but was effective overall.
Dallas, nicknamed "Cheese" by his teammates, worked 5.1 innings, walking two and surrendering just one hit, a solo home run off the bat of Pres Cavenaugh in the sixth. He struck out seven over his outing, needing 85 pitches to do so.
“He did what he typically does,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Dallas. “He goes out there and competes, and gets the guys to follow his lead. And when that goes on, we usually have a chance to win the game. And fortunately tonight we finished it off with a win.”
The junior righty was perfect through 3.2 innings, before finding trouble in the fourth. Dallas hit a batter and then walked the next man up. His catcher Connor Pavolony bailed him out, picking off Cavenaugh at second base which ended the inning.
Dallas allowed just one other baserunner from that point on before the home run. All told, it was a good effort for him in his first outing after an injury.
“It was really good to get back and compete in the game,” Dallas said. “And compete for the guys that were playing behind me. My stuff felt really good, maybe towards the end, it might have gotten a little worse, but still was getting the job done. It just felt really good to compete.”
Breaking out of a slump
Two of Tennessee’s most important hitters, Jordan Beck and Max Ferguson, entered the night in a bit of a slump. The duo broke out tonight, guiding the Vols’ offense to a win.
In the fourth inning, the Vols put two runners in scoring position for Beck on a double and a Spartan error. Beck wasted no time, drilling the first pitch to left centerfield to drive in two runs for the Vols, and in the process breaking an 0-16 slump.
In the bottom of the eight, Beck gave the Vols some extra insurance on a sacrifice fly. His three-RBI day brought his total for the year to 16, which leads the team.
Ferguson also impressed with one of his best games of the season. He finished 2-4 with two runs scored. He lined a double in the fifth inning, and added his second home run of the year in the seventh, giving the Vols some much needed insurance at the time. Ferguson’s two home runs this season tie his career best, which he set in the shortened 2020 season.
“Just trying to keep it simple,” Ferguson said on his successful night. “At times this year, I’ve maybe gotten a little too big, or done some things I usually don’t do. So just trying to keep it simple, and get back to doing what I do, and just having fun with all the guys.”
Ferguson did appear to tweak something in his back on an awkward swing in his last at-bat of the night. Vitello was cautious and ready to use a defensive replacement, but ultimately left his second baseman in the game. Ferguson was confident after the game that he will be fine for tomorrow.
Scoring in a variety ways
The Vols have been very reliant on one or two big hits to account for their scoring in any given game this year. This is certainly not a bad way to score runs, but when the team’s best hitters are struggling, not much is going to happen done. Look no further than Tuesday, when Tennessee totaled five hits and left seven runners on base in its loss to Charlotte.
The Vols did have several big hits tonight, but also showed they can score in other ways, like advancing a runner and driving him in from scoring position.
Tennessee scored two runs in the eighth inning in that fashion, cashing in on prime scoring opportunities. The Vols added a sacrifice fly from Beck and an RBI fielder’s choice from senior Evan Russell, both of which were encouraging, but not surprising to Vitello.
“These guys are capable of scoring in a lot of ways,” Vitello said on Tennessee’s bats. “It’s just a matter of embracing, you know, maybe taking into a pitch when coach Elander gives them the take a pitch sign, and many other examples. And tonight they just seemed to be hungry to do whatever it was going to take to move a runner.”
Up next
Tennessee (12-3) returns to action Saturday night, with lefthander Will Heflin set to start his second game of the week. The first pitch of game two in this series is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.