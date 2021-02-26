The No. 15 Tennessee baseball team defeated Indiana State 4-3 Friday night, in the opener of a four-game weekend series.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ win.
Beck stays hot
After a promising freshman season was cut short in 2020, sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck worked hard over the offseason to get stronger and improve his hitting.
“There’s balls coming off the barrel that the exit velocity is not getting recorded,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Beck’s improvement. “He’s a considerably strong dude. He’s made himself stronger with coach (Eberhardt). But also works like a maniac at the craft of hitting, and he takes it very, very seriously.”
Beck had an outstanding fall preseason, and carried the momentum into the start of the regular season. Beck has been Tennessee’s most potent offensive player, guiding the Vols to a 6-0 start.
Tonight, Beck went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs, one run scored and one hit by pitch. Beck’s first hit of the day came in the third inning, when he launched a solo home run to give Tennessee a 2-1 lead. The blast was his third home run of the season, a team-high.
“The sophomore year confidence, it’s a big deal to me,” Beck said. “We’ve prepared a whole lot for this, and I feel ready to play.”
Later in the sixth inning, Beck drove in what would ultimately be the winning run. He hit a 2-1 pitch back up the middle that scored Liam Spence and gave the Vols a 4-3 lead. With his two RBIs tonight, he has 10 for the year, which is also a team-high.
Dallas not as sharp, but still efficient
After having success as the Friday starter last year, junior pitcher Chad Dallas got the nod in the same role this season. He started Tennessee’s season with 6.1 strong innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
Tabbed as the Friday starter again tonight, Dallas gave the Vols five competitive innings. He did not have his best stuff tonight, as he gave up nine hits compared to two last week. Dallas, however, grinded through his outing, and held the Sycamores to three earned runs, keeping Tennessee in the game. Even on a night that he did not look as good, Dallas still set a new career-high with nine strike outs.
Dallas walked one batter, and allowed one home run, before his night ended in the sixth inning after giving up a single to Sean Ross.
Though Dallas got hit around a bit tonight, Vitello was still happy with the innings he gave the Vols.
“Tonight, we were able again to inch that pitch count up just a little bit,” Vitello said. “And also, he had to work out of more jams tonight. And it’s all about getting better as the season goes on, and just getting better as a player in his tenure in our program. But also, to prepare for the battles that take place in the SEC. That was kind of what we had on our hands tonight.”
Hunley in relief
When Dallas gave up the single to start the sixth inning, Vitello called on senior reliever Sean Hunley to pick him up. Hunley popped up his first batter, struck out the next and was the beneficiary of a caught stealing from catcher Connor Pavolony.
From then on, Hunley was in cruise control. He went the rest of the way for the Vols, throwing four shutout innings and striking out three Sycamores. He also earned the win, since he was the pitcher of record in the sixth inning when Beck put the Vols ahead.
Hunley faced 11 batters, and did not let a single one reach first. Not only did he keep the Indiana State batters off base, but he put them away with ease. Hunley threw 35 pitches in four innings, averaging just over three pitches per batter.
“The coaches preach competing,” Hunley said on his night. “You want to go out there and do the best for your team, give them a chance to win. And as a reliver, the role is to keep the game where it’s at when you come in, and I feel like I did that pretty well tonight.”
The Mount Juliet, Tennessee native has allowed just one earned run in seven innings of work, good for a 1.29 ERA, and has struck out 10 batters. He is a dangerous weapon for Tennessee out of the bullpen, capable of giving the Vols multiple innings.
Up next
Tennessee continues its weekend series with a double-header tomorrow afternoon. Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start game one at 12:30 p.m. ET, while Elijah Pleasants will start game two, shortly after the first game concludes. Both contests will be broadcast on WATCHESPN.