Tennessee fought hard, but didn’t have an answer for the No. 11 Florida Gators Saturday night in the Swamp.
The Vols dropped their first game of SEC play against Florida, 38-14 to fall to an even 2-2 on the season. Saturday was head coach Josh Heupel’s fourth loss in the state of Florida.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ week four loss
Vols falter after halftime break
Tennessee led 14-10 with five minutes remaining in the first half, but Florida scored 28 unanswered in the final 35 minutes of play. The Vols offense stalled out of the halftime break after capitalizing with some big plays against a struggling Gators secondary in the first 20 minutes.
Both of these scores came from the arm of starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee got on the board with a 47-yard connection to running back Tiyon Evans to tie the game at seven-all.
Tennessee’s final score of the day put the Vols in front four minutes into the second quarter. Hooker hit a streaking JaVonta Payton in stride down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Tennessee a 14-10 lead.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen made adjustments at halftime to take away the deep shot, but the execution also just wasn’t there. Hooker completed just four passes in the second half as opposed to nine in the first.
The defense wasn’t doing the offense any favors, though. The Gators were able to score with ease – however they wanted. Florida quarterback Emory Jones was dissecting the Vols secondary, completing 9 of 12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Jones wasn’t the only one beating the Vols through the air. The Gators’ opening score out of the break was a double pass from Jones to Trent Whittemore, who hit receiver Kemore Gamble in the endzone to give the Gators a 24-14 lead. The Vols have struggled against the double pass this season, and the Gators exploited it.
“It wasn’t a question of want-to coming out of that tunnel in the second half,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said postgame. “We just didn’t compete smart enough. It was a disappointing second half.
Missed opportunities and small, but costly mistakes everywhere.
The Vols start to the second half seemed promising on offense, for a moment at least. Eight straight rushes put the Vols in Florida territory after the Gators initial score.
The turning point in the game concluded that drive. On 4th and 2, Jimmy Calloway dropped a perfect pass that would have not only moved the chains, but likely put the Vols in the redzone as well. Tennessee made it to Florida territory five times without a single point.
While Hooker was able to connect with JaVonta Payton through the air in the first half, he was unable to hit another wide open Jacob Warren at the of the second half that also would have moved the chains for the Vols.
Alontae Taylor made the play of the game the next possession, stripping the ball from Jacob Copeland in Tennessee territory. The Gators were threatening to score to ensure a two-possession lead, but all of a sudden it was the Vols with 85 yards to go for the halftime lead with three minutes remaining.
It was not to be, however. The Vols ran a play instead of calling a timeout with 15 seconds left at the Florida 30, forcing a long 47-yard field goal that was missed by Chase McGrath.
While it is true that Florida was out of possession on the play and Heupel wanted to capitalize off that, the execution by the Tennessee offense sealed its fate as Hooker’s pass sailed over the arms of an open Velus Jones Jr.
“We had chances to grab them by the neck,” Taylor said. “We just didn’t do that. It’s frustrating.”
Key Injuries still plaguing the Vols
A couple Vols went down with injuries in Tennessee’s loss, adding to a real depth concern moving forward in SEC play.
The biggest name on the well-sized list is Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter after a hit on a quarterback scramble. Hooker had a pretty good game through the air up until this point, finishing at 13 of 23 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hooker got the start over game one starter Joe Milton, who is dealing with injury problems of his own. Despite this, Milton got the ball when Hooker was helped off the field.
“We just didn’t want to use Joe tonight based on the way he looked (with injury) late in the week,” Heupel said. “Hendon competed really well tonight. Lots of positives there. I don’t know where we’re at with (Hooker’s) health.”
Cooper Mays appeared to reaggravate an injury in the second half as well, staying in for a couple of series in obvious pain. He battled, but eventually was pulled when it became obvious he was too injured to resume. Jerome Carvin slid over to take the snaps at center.
Tiyon Evans went down for a couple possessions after halftime, but returned. Elijah Simmons also went down late for the Vols and needed assistance off the field with an apparent leg injury.