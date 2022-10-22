No. 3 Tennessee followed up last week’s win over Alabama with a lopsided 65-21 win over FCS foe UT Martin on Saturday. The Vols' up tempo offense simply overwhelmed the in-state opponent, putting on a show in front of the sold-out crowd in honor of Homecoming and Title XI.
“Great football game, great opportunity to celebrate homecoming," head coach Josh Heupel said We welcomed back so many former students and a ton of VFLs for us as well. At the same time, we had a great opportunity to celebrate the history of Title IX, and as much as anything, Coach Pat Summitt’s legacy here at the University of Tennessee and everything she did for Tennessee and women’s athletics in general.”
The Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) took a break from SEC Play as they faced the Skyhawks in between some key matchups this season.
The offense scored early and often, leading 52-7 at the end of the first half.
Princeton Fant experimented with a gadget role this week after seeing glimpses of it last week. Fant rushed for two touchdowns in the fullback slot, and then he connected a double pass from Milton, hitting Hyatt in stride for a 66-yard touchdown. Fant had a chance to add a receiving touchdown in the first quarter, but he dropped it.
"I think the main thing is just helping the team win," Fant said. "Honestly, whatever I can do to help the team win, whether it's throwing the ball, running the ball, catching the ball, going in on punt, running down and hitting someone, whatever it is I want to help us win."
Hendon Hooker further bolstered his case for Heisman, throwing 276 yards and three touchdowns before being shut down in the first half to give Joe Milton reps.
Jalin Hyatt followed last week’s historic performance with seven catches for 174 yards and two scores. Fellow receiver Ramel Keyton entered the day with just one career touchdown and added two more.
The entire receiver room has stepped up in the absence of Cedric Tillman, and Squirrel White even joined in on the fun, posting a career high 122 yards while scoring his first career touchdown.
Keyton says that despite his absence the group still feels his presence.
The Vols opened the game with a quick stop. Hooker then underthrew a ball to Hyatt, but he was able to track it for a 44 yard gain before Jabari Small finished the drive with a rushing touchdown to give the Vols a 7-0 lead.
The Tennessee defense then had a string of shaky outings out of the defense. The Vols allowed Skyhawks’ quarterback Dresser Winn to dice up the defense with short passes before he dialed up a 41-yard bomb to Colton Dowell which set up a score a few plays later.
After much of the same on the next drive, walk-on William Wright was able to get the defense off the field with an interception near the red zone.
From there, the Tennessee defense displayed a form of dominance from there on until the end of the third quarter and into the fourth.
The Vols lead 21-7 at the end of the first quarter but turned things up a notch in the second.
Chase Mcgrath led off with a 40-yard field goal at the 10:54 mark to set the score at 24-7. Tennessee went on to end the half with four more touchdowns.
It started when Tre Flowers forced a fumble on the first play of the next drive. Hooker then found Hyatt and Keyton in the endzone.
Fant found the endzone for the second time in an 11 yard rush to lead 45-7. Tennessee was able force UT Martin into a turnover on downs before Fant connected with Hyatt on the double pass just two plays later to conclude the scoring in the first half.
The Vols scored quickly to open the second half after Milton found Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill for gains of 38 and 34 yards. Dylan Sampson punched in a 1-yard score to finish off the drive and they lead 58-7.
Tennessee slowed down after and gave reps all around the roster.
The lack of depth on defense showed when the Vols allowed two scores and nearly a third towards the end of the game.
Skyhawk receiver George Qualls Jr. racked up both touchdowns, one for 8 yards and the other for 31.
Squirrel White then slipped past the UT Martin defense and received a deep shot from Milton for a 64-yard touchdown.
Tennessee will jump back into SEC play next week to face off against No. 19 Kentucky for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff.
