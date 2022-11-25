No. 10 Tennessee was hoping that its matchup with Vanderbilt would be the game that thrust it into the playoff. It was going to be the icing on the cake. However, that's not how things played out after last week’s brutal loss to South Carolina.
The Vols (9-2, 6-2 SEC) still have a lot to play for. Whether it’s pride, history or a big-time bowl game — the season is not over. Last week’s performance doesn’t take anything away from what type of season this has been.
"It's important that we go finish this off the right way," head coach Josh Heupel said. "We still have a lot of things that we're playing for. First and foremost, this is just our next opportunity to go play together, so we're looking forward to that opportunity."
Tennessee is looking to secure its first 10-win season since 2007 and its first 10-win regular season since 2003 — nearly 20 years. With a win, the Vols likely appear in its first ever New Year’s Six bowl.
That’s not all there is to play for either. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear, the Vols will undoubtedly play for him. Hooker has been the main contributor to Tennessee’s rise, and now it’s redshirt senior Joe Milton’s turn to finish what he started.
Hooker’s impact on the program will be felt for a long time as the main who helped it rise from the ashes to a near playoff appearance.
“All of us on the team, honestly, really need to play for Hendon, because he went out there every Saturday playing for us,” junior defensive lineman Omari Thomas said. “That’s something that we was doing before, but we just need to really magnify that now knowing that he can’t go out there no more.”
With Milton set to start, this game could be a sign of what to expect next year and how far he has really come. Outside of garbage time, Milton hasn’t seen the field much since going down with injury in last year’s loss to Pitt, making way for Hooker’s coming out party.
With five-star freshman Nic Iamaleava coming to campus next year, these next two games could greatly impact his resume for next season’s starting job.
Vandy has a lot on the line, as well. In the past few years, the Commodores had been playing for either their first SEC win or even just a win in general. This year, they are playing for bowl eligibility after winning two straight against Kentucky and Florida.
Vanderbilt has not made a bowl since 2018, so there will certainly be a hunger to finish the season strong and put the program on an upward trajectory.
Given how last week went, this is not an opponent that the Vols can take lightly despite the stigma associated with Vanderbilt football. They have done well with capitalizing off mistakes and putting themselves in positions to win.
The Commodores are lead by quarterback Mike Wright, who began the season as the starter but lost the job early on to freshman A.J. Swann. Swann was injured against South Carolina and Wright has been back in the starting lineup since. Wright is actually 4-1 as a starter this season, though Swann has started against tougher opponents.
Historically, the Vols have dominated their in-state rival, leading the series 78-32-5. With the exception of a period between 2012 and 2018 where Vandy won five of the seven matchups, the Tennessee dominance has remained true.
All of the signs point to Tennessee winning this one as 14-point favorites, but that is only if it comes ready. It’s gut check time for the Vols, and there is a bit of uncertainty around how this team will react to what happened last week.
Either way, it’s time for the Vols to show the nation that they are still here and don’t plan on going away anytime soon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Nashville.
