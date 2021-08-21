Only one linebacker (LB) on the current 2021 roster recorded double-digit tackles last season in a Tennessee uniform – redshirt junior Jeremy Banks.
Technically speaking, anyway. Tyler Baron, listed on Tennessee’s official roster as an outside linebacker, recorded 21 tackles as a freshman yet will likely retain his role as an edge defender this season.
All the same, one thing remains clear; the Vols seem to have an experience problem at the LB position.
Head coach Josh Heupel chooses to see it differently.
“I think there’s a great competition in the linebacker room,” the first-year head coach stated after Tuesday’s open practice. “There are a lot of guys who can play at a high level in that group.”
Despite the offseason departures of Henry To’o To’o, Quavaris Crouch and J.J. Peterson, Heupel feels Tennessee’s linebacker corps is prepared to address the change of scenery on the depth chart.
“Yeah, it’s a completely different room (from) where we left it in the middle or at the end of spring ball,” Heupel said. “We have a bunch of guys, some that have played at a really high level and are coming back into the fold.”
One high level player Heupel was referring to could be Texas transfer Juwan Mitchell, who became the number one option at inside linebacker the moment he stepped foot on campus.
Mitchell led the Longhorns in tackles last year, recording 62 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also contributed well in his freshman year at Texas, totaling 27 solo tackles and three sacks.
It didn’t take long for the rest of the linebacker room to catch on to what Mitchell is bringing to the table.
“He’s a dog. A straight dog,” outside linebacker Roman Harrison said. “I love the way he plays. He plays fast, he plays aggressive and plays smart as well. It’s going to be really fun seeing that on Saturdays.”
Mitchell mentioned Banks’ name as someone to watch in terms of playing with a similar mentality.
Banks has had an up and down career at Tennessee. The halfback-turned-linebacker from Cordova was limited in spring practice following offseason surgery, yet sits in prime position to strengthen his role in the middle of the defense this fall.
The rest of the room knows he can only get better.
“He’s changed a lot and gotten a lot better,” fellow linebacker Solon Page said of Banks. “(He’s) playing under more control and he’s been flying around.”
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks may look to Mitchell and Banks for experience, but the Vols are far from short on athletes.
Aaron Beasley and Aaron Willis are two options who Vols fans can expect to see in a major capacity this season. The junior and freshman linebackers, respectively, were both suspended from spring practice for reasons off the field.
Willis especially has a chance to jump out to a hot start this season to kick off his Tennessee career. He will enter the 2021 campaign as the Vols’ highest rated commit in the 2021 cycle, and one of two top-300 ESPN prospects left in the class alongside wide receiver Kaemen Marley.
Every squad has their fair share of athletes. It will be up to Banks and Heupel to translate that talent to the gridiron this fall.