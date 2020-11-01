Today in Imola, Emilia-Romanga, Italy, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team clinched their seventh straight World Constructors’ Championship with a 1-2 finish by the duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
Coming into the race today, the Silver Arrows’ only competitors that were alive for the title were the Red Bull team. In order to the clinch the title, Mercedes only needed to earn a combination of 11 points, which could come either through Mercedes scoring themselves or Red Bull falling short of the full 44 possible points.
“It’s overwhelming right now.” Hamilton told Sky. “I look at my team and think of everyone back home at Brackley - they’re the unsung heroes … People watching at home might think we are used to this but to be part of breaking a record (seven titles) like this is incredible.”
The Braxley-based team started the race with a front-row lockout, with Bottas on pole and Hamilton in second. Red Bull team leader Max Verstappen started behind Bottas on the grid, sitting in third place with Red Bull wingman Alex Albon starting in sixth.
Verstappen pitted early trying to undercut the Mercedes, but luck with safety car allowed Hamilton to pit and still retain the lead. Verstappen would actually go on to spin out with just over ten laps to go and Albon never really factored into the race.
With the win and championship clinch, Mercedes AMG moves ahead of Scuderia Ferrari in terms of consecutive World Constructors’ Championships. The Maranello-based team had a string of six straight titles from 1999 to 2004, paired with five straight World Drivers’ Championships with Michael Schumacher.
Mercedes has also won the World Drivers’ Championship for the past six years and will add another to that streak this year as after today’s race as the only two drivers alive for the title are Hamilton and Bottas. Hamilton, who won five out the past six titles, has the sizable lead, but the Finnish Bottas can still technically become World Champion this year.
Team Principal Toto Wolff has been the leadership of the Silver Arrows throughout their streak of success and has gotten a lot of praise for installing the culture that many credit as the reason for Mercedes AMG’s success.
“This is something to be proud of.” Wolff told Sky. “We have a group that is just amazing together, we've tried to push the benchmark to new levels and we've achieved that. If we stay motivated and energized, we can push it even more”
This comes at a time when many wonder how long Wolff and Hamilton have left in their respective roles as both seem to be more respective in their interviews, today was a remind that neither is taking their eyes off the prize.
In two weeks, Formula travel to Intercity Istanbul Park for the Turkish Grand Prix, Round 14 of this year’s 17 race schedule as Hamilton and Bottas continue to fight it out for the drivers title.