Tennessee took care of business Saturday afternoon, dispatching South Carolina 81-57 to pick up its third road win of the season. The Vols were led by a career day from junior South Carolina native Josiah-Jordan James, who dropped a career-high 20 points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – James walked off the court following a 73-68 loss to Alabama having shot 1-8 from the field.
His performance against the Crimson Tide added to a growing list of forgettable performances from the Vols’ ‘glue guy,’ as head coach Rick Barnes described him. James was shooting a dreadful 28% from the field and it was clear his best basketball had yet to surface.
Fast-forward a few weeks. Despite some more forgettable performances to start SEC play, the junior guard is starting to find his rhythm and is emerging as a legitimate scoring threat on a Tennessee offense in desperate need of some consistency.
The Charleston, South Carolina native followed his best performance as a Vol last Tuesday against Texas A&M with another career day – this time in his home state. James dropped a career-high 20 points with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals on 7-of-14 shooting in Tennessee's 81-57 win at South Carolina.
“Give credit to God first, but also to my teammates,” James said. “Earlier in the year I was, guess you could say, in a slump. Shots weren’t falling, I was kind of getting down on myself. My teammates and coaches, they told me that there was going to be a point in the season where things turned around.”
“I trusted in God, trusted in my work and thankfully these last couple of games its been really good for me and us as a team.”
James has entered a new element as the back half of the SEC schedule begins to play out. The former five-star guard has shot 39.2% from range in his past five games.
“Jo can shoot the ball,” Barnes said. “I think a lot of people early in the year questioned him, I told him early ‘ I think you’re rushing it, I think you got off to a tough start. Just play with the flow, you don’t have to rush it. Just shoot the shot you practice. If you do that, you know you’re a good shooter, we can show you all the numbers you need.’”
“…He is playing with a different level of speed right now, and concentration. When he shoots it, we all think it’s going in.”
A strong interior presence from South Carolina mitigated Tennessee’s efficacy of scoring inside as the game wore on, but the Vols had no problem putting points on the board to start. Led by James, the Vols splashed four of their early six threes to jump out to a 12-7 lead.
The Vols shot well as a unit from deep, draining 14-of-27 shots from range on the afternoon.
Two of those shots were made back-to-back by freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, who tied his career-high of 18 points against the Gamecocks.
South Carolina cut the score to three with 15 minutes remaining when Zeigler caught fire. A steal turned into a transition 3, followed by a Kennedy Chandler steal that turned into another Zeigler 3 to give Tennessee what was, at the time, its largest lead of the afternoon. From that point on, it was all Vols.
The big shots took everything Zeigler had. After draining the triples, the 5-foot-9 guard ran to the baseline, promptly threw up in a trash can and immediately checked back into the game.
“It happened, I ran to the garbage can, came back and it was, ‘do you know what play we’re running?” Zeigler said. “…After the game we joked about it but in the midst of the game we were so focused on getting done what we had to get done.”
Zeigler scored another bucket seconds later to push Tennessee’s lead to 11.
“Everything that he does is rare,” James said of Zeigler. “If you look at him he just looks like a middle school kid. There’s nothing flashy about him, he fits in if you just look at him. On the court, he’s so reliable night in and night out.”
“You know that you’re going to get something good on both ends of the floor…You can’t outwork him, he’s always in the gym right after practice, he doesn’t get tired. This is just another day in the office for him.”
Eight of Zeigler’s 18 points on the afternoon came after he exited the game around the 14-minute mark.
Thanks in part to a pair of career days from Zeigler and James, the Vols picked up just their third road win of the season with a chance at four next Wednesday at Mississippi State.