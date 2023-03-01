Tennessee basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has suffered a torn ACL, Tennessee announced Wednesday afternoon.
The sophomore went down clutching his left knee around the 17-minute mark of Tennessee's win over Arkansas Tuesday night.
"They know that he pops right back up every single time when he goes down," head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. "I think they knew it was serious, I do.
Zeigler averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds this season. He had emerged as one of the best passers in the SEC to compliment his already-great scoring and defensive game.
Zeigler was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist on Tuesday.
"We know — beyond all doubt — that Zakai will use this challenge to author an inspiring comeback story," a statement made by Tennessee said. "He'll have our boundless backing every step of the way."
The Vols will now have to finish the season and get through postseason without their starting point guard. The Vols have several players capable of filling in at point guard and even some who played point guard before Zeigler arrived last season.
"We will do it I guess by committee if that is how you look at it," Barnes said. "But we have always kind of done that the last couple years.”
Senior Santiago Vescovi has spent time at the point guard spot over the last few seasons and will be one of the main options for the Vols. He, Jahmai Mashack and Josiah-Jordan James acted as primary ball handlers for Tennessee after Zeigler went down on Tuesday.
“I think (Vescovi) did a great job," senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua said on Tuesday. "It was good to see he handled it as well as he did,” Nkamhoua said. “When I saw (Josiah-Jordan James) play point guard, that’s what really gave me some flashbacks. That was when I was really looking back and thinking freshman year.”
Tyreke Key, who has missed the last two games but expects to be back on Saturday, will also be a possible point guard option for the Vols.
The Vols take on Auburn on the road at 2 p.m. ET Saturday.
