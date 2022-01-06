Division 1 college basketball schools are getting buckets from a high school senior.
Technically speaking, anyway. Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has put Tennessee fans, and college basketball as a whole, on notice – the freshman from the Bronx is not satisfied riding the bench.
The former three-star recruit celebrated his nineteenth birthday just 25 days before reclassifying to the class of 2021 and committing to the University of Tennessee.
“It’s great because honestly thinking about it, I’m supposed to be in high school right now,” Zeigler said. “So, just to be able to be in this situation and get this opportunity and that amount of trust in me is just great.”
The trust from Tennessee’s coaching staff has certainly been there for the true freshman. Zeigler was instrumental in a key non-conference win over North Carolina just four games into his college career, dropping a team-high 18 points on 70% shooting from the field.
And it wasn’t just a one hit wonder for Zeigler, who has seen an uptick in minutes and appeared in each game following his performance against the Tar Heels.
Barnes was unsure Zeigler would even see the court the day before he dropped 18 on North Carolina out of seemingly nowhere.
“I remember when we were getting ready to play Villanova and I said to him after practice, ‘I’m not sure you’re going to be able to play in this game,’” Barnes recalled. “(Zeigler replied), ‘What do you mean?’ He’s got that deep voice. I said, ‘Well, these guys like to back guards down and jump over them.’”
Zeigler was having none of it from Barnes, who never shies away from ribbing his players off the court.
“Coach, nobody is going to back me down.” Zeigler said.
Wednesday night against Ole Miss, Zeigler doubled down on that notion by dropping a cool 8 points with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals in 28 minutes of action to aid in Tennessee’s tenth victory of the season.
Zeigler played every minute of overtime against the Rebels, thriving in a facilitating role. His pass between the legs of seven-foot center Nysier Brooks landed cleanly in Olivier Nkamhoua’s hands under the basket in what was likely the most important assist of the night for the Vols.
After Nkamhoua’s shot rattled in, Tennessee was on top with its largest lead of the night, 62-58.
After the game, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis added to the list of praises for the budding freshman.
“We couldn’t keep the little guy, the freshman guard, out of the paint,” Davis said. “He’s a tough little guy.”
Zeigler, standing at 5-foot-9 on a good day, has no doubt heard ‘little guy’ aimed in his direction on the court before.
Basketball has always favored those possessing a height advantage and extreme athleticism. To be great, it has often been stated, requires a prerequisite. The average height in the college game today is six feet and four inches.
Don’t bring that up to Coach Barnes.
“Both he and Kennedy proved that they can guard post guys if they have to. It’s in his DNA,” Barnes said.
And Zeigler’s passion for the game was never in question. That’s in his DNA, too.
“I’ve told you guys before during the recruiting process, when I would call him, I could hear he was on the subway or the train going somewhere,” Barnes said.” He’s the first guy in years that when I ask if he was playing indoors or outdoors that day, he would say, ‘I’m outdoors tonight.’”
“I came in here Sunday on a day off and he was in here shooting. He was in here early. He’s like Santi (Vescovi). He plays all day.”
Barnes admits Zeigler’s ability to learn the game as a late enrollee has been surprising. Though he has surprised himself in what he has done in 13 games as a college freshman on the basketball court, the game speed was never going to be an issue for Zeigler.
At least, not in his mind.
“Yeah, honestly. I have (surprised myself),” Zeigler said. “But a lot has come with just the game speed and the way I’ve been able to pick it up – I haven’t been surprised at that. That comes with just being a hard worker.”