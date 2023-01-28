No. 4 Tennessee picked up a signature win over No. 10 Texas 82-71 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday afternoon.
After going back and forth for the first 10 minutes of the game, Tennessee went on a 9-0 run to gain some breathing room as the Longhorns struggled to score. At one point, Texas went on a scoring drought for more than six minutes.
The Vols led by 12 at halftime due in large part to a big offensive performance from Olivier Nkamhoau, who had 14 first-half points. Zakai Zeigler was also vital in Tennessee’s first half success, scoring eight points and adding six assists in the first half.
Nkamhoua and Zeigler didn't cool off in the second half, scoring the first 12 points of the second half for the Vols.
Tennessee went on a 7-0 run early on in the second half to extend its lead to 21 points, but Texas crawled back to striking distance with a quick 11-2 run of its own.
The Longhorns got as close as 11, but then went on a scoring drought that gave the Vols the opportunity to gain some more breathing room.
“We can’t do what we did at the end of the game,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Not being ready on out of bounds plays, giving up two three points plays back-to-back.”
Zeigler and Nkamhoua were the best players on the floor Saturday night and both had arguably the best games of their career.
Zeigler finished the game with 22 points and once again showed off his elite passing ability – which has grown tremendously this season – with 10 assists.
“What he’s learning how to do is make his teammates better, which is a sign of a guy becoming a point guard, understanding that’s his job," Barnes said.
Nkamhoua finished the game with 27 points and 8 rebounds, shooting a hyper-effective 12-of-15 from the field.
“He was absolutely terrific. It started yesterday in practice," Barnes said. "I think without question, yesterday was his best practice he’s had since he’s been here.”
Barnes said that he had a conversation with Nkamhoua this week about not holding back on the court, and on Saturday, he didn't hold back at all.
“That focus and that energy that I need to keep having every day, it really does come from practice," Nkamhoua said. "It’s hard to practice every day and play every day, but it’s really important that you do it.”
Barnes believes that the career night has the chance to be building block for Nkamhoua, and it starts with keeping his momentum.
“I hope this gives him the kind of confidence that he can keep building on, because he works, and he loves the game, and he works at it,” Barnes said. “He deserved this night.”
It was one of Tennessee's most complete offensive performances of the season as the Vols shot 55% from the field and 31% from deep. Tennessee had 19 assists and turned the ball over 10 times.
On the defensive side, it wasn't the dominant defense fans have grown accustomed to, but it got the job done as the Vols held Texas to 44% from the field and 29% from deep.
The big number was rebounds. The Vols outrebounded Texas 38-23 in one of their best rebounding performances this season.
The win marks Barnes's first over Texas since he was fired in 2015.
“It meant a lot," Zeigler said. "Last year it was an emotional locker room after the game. This one was definitely a big one.”
