Tennessee’s freshman guard Zakai Zeigler has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Zeigler scored in double figures in both games this past week, averaging 16 points, 3 assists and 2.5 steals in the wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina.
The Long Island native scored 14 points with 3 assists in the Vols’ 90-80 win over the Aggies Tuesday night. He landed on No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays with an ankle-breaking cross of an Aggie defender, which he followed with a three.
Zeigler was held scoreless in the first half at South Carolina, but he rebounded for 18 points in the second half, tying his career-high which he set against North Carolina earlier in the season. Battling sickness, Zeigler finished 46% from the floor with 4 three-pointers – a perfect 4-for-4 from deep in the second half – as the Vols cruised to an 81-57 win over the Gamecocks.
The true freshman has scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee’s 10 SEC games and is their third-leading scorer in conference play at 9.4 points per game.
Zeigler joins Kennedy Chandler as the second Tennessee guard to take home SEC Freshman of the Week honors.