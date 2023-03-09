When Zakai Zeigler tore his ACL on Feb. 28 in Tennessee’s final home game against Arkansas, it meant the Vols lost their starting point guard right before the most important time of the year. It meant they were losing 10.7 points per game, 5.4 assists per game and a leader on the court.
It was new territory for Zeigler, who has never missed significant time before — not even in middle school when he played through a broken wrist.
“It’s different because I’ve never in my life sat for this long,” Zeigler said. “It’s definitely a new situation for me.”
Now Zeigler’s help is limited to what he can do on the sideline and from his scooter, which means a lot of verbal encouragement during games and in practice.
“I can still be a leader from the sideline, and I can just bring the energy to them,” Zeigler said. “Regardless of if I’m out there on the court, I feel like I can always have their backs.”
But it doesn’t stop with encouragement. Zeigler wants to be able to look at what his teammates are doing in practice and in games and find corrections, find what’s working well and make the team better even if he can’t help them on the court.
And when he offers up his opinion, his teammates are all ears.
“Zakai’s somebody where when he talks, you listen,” senior forward Josiah-Jordan James said. “And we’re going to listen diligently to what he says.
"He’s done a great job of that. He hasn’t stopped since his injury.”
Zeigler’s transition from the court wasn’t easy, but he realized from watching Tennessee from the bench the last two games that he can still have a significant role for the Vols.
“If I had to put it in one word, I’d say it’s a coaching standpoint,” Zeigler said. “You can see all 10 guys on the floor on offense and defense, you can see what the other team’s running, what they’re trying to get you to do for the most part.
"I definitely feel like it’s more of a coaching standpoint.”
Being on the bench has given Zeigler a different perspective than the one he had on the court. Rather than focusing on his matchup or what he’s doing on the court, he’s watching his teammates and looking for adjustments the team can make.
He’s also been able to see things his team might not while on the court, and since he knows the offense and defense so well he can easily help figure out what to do differently.
“If you’re on the court you might not see that they’re trying to go at this guy or they’re running this play over and over,” Zeigler said. “They can run the same play just with a different guy in different spots.
"You don’t really notice that when you’re on the court, but off the court I can see more things in that aspect.”
Zeigler’s coaching-like role might have been a surprise to him, but for his teammates who have watched him interact with the team over the last two years, it only makes sense given his vocal presence during practices and games.
“In practice, before the games, he’s always in everybody’s ear,” James said. “What we miss most with him off the court is just his mentality and his heart, but he’s taking that to the coaching side.
"He’s always given everybody what they need to hear.”
His matureness and basketball IQ are also two attributes that have made the switch to a coach-like role natural for him.
“He’s only a sophomore, but you wouldn’t tell just by talking to him,” James said. “He’s really mature and he has a lot of knowledge of the game being at that point guard spot.”
While Tennessee would much rather have Zeigler on the floor guiding its offense — which will struggle without him — his newfound role on the Vols’ bench will prove to be vital heading into the remainder of the SEC Tournament and later down the road in the NCAA Tournament.
“Games just happen so fast sometimes that you don’t even see some things going on out there,” senior forward Uros Plavsic said. “That’s why you have your teammates on the bench that are really locked in and watching.
“Zakai is really good with all that stuff now and he makes sure he tells everybody what’s going on out there.”
