Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
Tennessee has the No. 1 defense in the nation and forces 17.1 turnovers per game. Zeigler's perimeter defense is one of the biggest factors in the Vols' defensive success.
The Vols are looking to continue their defensive success on Saturday as they take on No. 10 Texas. Tennessee stifled Georgia on Wednesday 70-41.
