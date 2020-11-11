Grant Williams is a two-time SEC player of the year and a Tennessee legend. As he has finished his first year in the NBA, he spoke to the Vols media last week on his rookie season and what he has learned from coach Rick Barnes.
According to the Charlotte, North Carolina native, one of the toughest part of the transition to the professional level is the individual-minded focus one must have.
“The toughest part of adapting is being able to be on your own,” Williams said. “I feel like that's kind of difficult. You don't have the highs and lows. You have to be more focused on yourself. Coaches are there for you, but you're also a professional now. They're not going to walk with you, hand-in-hand. Coach Barnes did a good job of keeping guys engaged and prepared. In the NBA, you have to be prepared yourself and have confidence in yourself. That's something that's always difficult.”
One of Williams’ strengths this year has been his defense, an area in which he feels Barnes has helped him development greatly.
“I feel like (Barnes) always used to say I couldn't guard anybody or ‘guard a soul,’” Williams said. “The next thing you know, I'm labeled as a defender in the NBA. I think that's the thing that was the funny part to me. He prepared me with the discipline of not only focusing on game plans but being prepared in film. ... I know that was a chuckle moment for me when everybody kept saying how good of a defender I was, how good I was doing and how much I communicate. I look back and say, 'Dang, Coach Barnes didn't even want to nominate me for (SEC) defensive team.”
One of Williams offseason playing partners has been Kevin Durant, who before his NBA career, stared for Barnes when he was coach at the other UT, the Texas Longhorns. As a result, the former Vol and former Longhorn have shared stories of each other’s time with their mutual coach.
“I remember the first time I ever met KD,” Williams said. “He asked me about coach Barnes. Every time that I was playing defense yesterday and I kept getting stops or I kept being physical with the fives that were there, like Bruno (Fernando) and Clint Capela, they would say, 'We know you played for coach Barnes.' They said it jokingly about the physicality and type of play I was playing with. That was the joke about having coach Barnes as a person that was in both of our lives.
Another thing different for Williams is being a role player for the Celtics after many years of being a star in college. He shared he has dealt with the change in role.
“You kind of don't have the same feel, and the shots you may have made in college you're not making because you don't have the ball in your hands as much. People don't really notice that as much, but it's a very different, contrasting jump. I'm comfortable with it because I move the ball,” Williams said. “I'm still learning how to be comfortable with the ball in my hands off a catch and being able to shoot it then, versus taking your time. That's something that is definitely an adjustment, but I feel like I've gotten better at it as time has gone on.”
He finished was a message for those on his former team on how to deal with the current climate.
“Just attack it day by day with the right mentality,” Williams said. “We're all going through the same uncertainty. You're cautious of the security of others. You just have to go out there and compete. … It's definitely going to be a unique situation that we're all in, but hopefully we can tell these stories to our children or grandchildren in years and look back saying we persevered through it.”