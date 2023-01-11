Jerry Stackhouse has grown familiar with Rick Barnes.
He played against him five times when Stackhouse was at North Carolina and Barnes was coaching at Clemson in the 90s, before Stackhouse’s 18-year NBA career.
Now, Stackhouse has coached against Barnes seven times – losing all seven games.
That isn’t to say Stackhouse hasn’t given Tennessee it’s challenges in his young coaching career. In fact, Vanderbilt has challenged the Vols more than plenty of other SEC teams have over the course of the last four seasons.
In 2020, the Vols snuck past the Commodores 65-61. Last season, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt by just eight after the ‘Dores kept it close for most of the game. On Tuesday, after coming off a stretch of blowout wins, the Vols trailed Vanderbilt at the half and used a second-half surge to get past the Commodores.
It is safe to say Stackhouse knows the Vols well at this point, but he – like many – believe this year’s Tennessee team is special.
"In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
Tennessee didn’t play its best game of the season on Tuesday. In fact, the Vols were far from perfect. But Stackhouse has seen enough to declare the Vols the best team in the SEC.
Before conference play, the Vols garnished wins over No. 2 Kansas and Maryland, and played a tight one in a hostile No. 9 Arizona environment (Tennessee also defeated No. 8 Gonzaga in a preseason exhibition).
Now, the Vols are torching their SEC competition. Tennessee is off to a 4-0 start with monster wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina – which defeated Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday.
The play has been a team effort – a team that Stackhouse believes has some future draft picks.
"There are pros on that team,” Stackhouse said. “There are guys that are going to play at the next level. When they had opportunities one-on-one, they turned around and they made shots.”
Some of those pros might include Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips, who had 15 points each against Vanderbilt.
But Stackhouse’s beliefs about Tennessee only mean so much. To be the best, you have to beat the best.
Tennessee has shown what it can do against lower-tier SEC teams, but still hasn’t faced teams fighting for the top spot in the SEC like No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Arkansas, which the Vols play Feb. 15 and Feb. 28 respectively.
Alabama and Arkansas face one another on Wednesday night.
The Vols do have another chance to prove that they are the best in the SEC on Saturday as Kentucky comes to town. It isn’t the Kentucky that Barnes has grown familiar with (and has a 10-7 record against since joining Tennessee in 2015). The Wildcats are struggling, starting the season 10-6 and starting conference play 1-3.
That isn’t to say Kentucky head coach John Calipari will come into Knoxville expecting to lose. The Tennessee-Kentucky game, no matter what kind of season either team is having, is always anybody’s game.
“He’ll have his team ready,” Barnes said. “And I think our guys certainly know that.”
