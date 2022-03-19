Juwan Howard let out a laugh when asked what makes it so tough to guard Santiago Vescovi.
Then the Michigan head coach listed a few names.
“(Vescovi) kind of reminds me of a guy like JJ Reddick, also Duncan Robinson, Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller.” Howard said.
That’s quite the comparison. So, what is it that Vescovi has in common with that group of names?
“He moves great without the basketball,” Howard said. “His feet is always moving.”
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has long told the tales of Vescovi’s conditioning in the offseason, preseason, regular season, the list goes on and on. The junior guard just never stops running. According to Barnes, Vescovi has ran ,“30 miles, 40 miles more than anybody” on Tennessee’s roster this season.
And he runs with purpose. Vescovi’s ability to curl tight on screens to get an open look off-ball are second to none in the SEC. It’s a deadly combination when combined with the fact that Vescovi’s numbers label him the best shooter in the SEC. Vescovi, on any look, is shooting 40.7% from range this season.
Those open looks stem from that movement, whether it be those tight curls or transition looks with or without numbers. Contested shots aren’t really Vescovi’s thing.
Howard’s son, Jace, who is a sophomore for the Wolverines, noticed that when watching film on Tennessee.
“Number 25, we relate him a lot to Sasha Stefanovic on Purdue – being somebody that doesn't stop moving without the ball like Steph Curry,” Howard said. “(We have to) make it a priority to stop him and stop them in transition because like (Michigan forward Terrance Williams) said, they're like LSU in that way, how they get the ball and go, catch it at the 3-point line extended.
“It's important for us to locate everybody in transition and locate their shooters because that's a big part of their game plan.”
Vescovi was hard to guard before, but the Montevideo, Uruguay native has been borderline unstoppable in the month of March. Vescovi has made 18-of-34 3-pointers in six games this month at a 52.9% clip. He’s hit at least one 3-pointer in 14 straight games.
And with his six made 3-pointers against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, Vescovi became just the second Vol to drain 100 3-pointers in a single season, joining Chris Lofton.
Vescovi has hit at least three triples in 38 of his 80 games donning the Orange & White.
“That is very hard to guard because we have to guard that in practice so I know that what the other team really goes through,” freshman guard Zakai Zeigler said. “Guarding him helps us because when it's other players that do that we're already prepared for it because he runs around like nobody else in the country.”
Vescovi isn’t just a shooter, though. He can share the love just as well. Tennessee’s offense hums when Vescovi is able to work with other uber-talented guards on Tennessee’s roster, such as Zeigler, Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James.
Vescovi is averaging 5 assists per game in his last three outings, and around 4 assists per game in the month of March.
And March is where it matters most for Tennessee. The Vols draw Michigan Saturday in Round of 32 action at 5:15 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Wolverines, who won their last pair of NCAA Tournament meeting against the Vols in 2011 and 2014, are looking to spoil what has been one of the hottest runs in the country in the past couple of weeks and propel themselves to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances.
But first they’ve got to stop No. 25.