For perhaps the first time all season, Kennedy Chandler checking into the game with eight minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the second half came with some doubt.
The freshman guard had to exit the game three times in the first 22 minutes of play in Friday’s 72-59 SEC Tournament quarterfinal win over Mississippi State with what appeared to be a lower right leg injury.
The game was out of reach with under 10 minutes to play despite Chandler's absence on the court. Josiah-Jordan James and a host of other Volunteers had carried the load in Chandler’s leave. When Chandler entered, the Vols were up a favorable 14 points.
Regardless, the freshman point guard wanted to play.
“I said to him, ‘how do you feel?’” Head coach Rick Barnes said postgame. “He said, ‘I'm fine.’ We have to trust him on that.”
Chandler’s play in the final eight minutes barely effected his final line on the stat sheet. After scoring 9 points and dishing out 5 assists in the first half, Chandler aided only two points off a putback at the rim to finish as one of five Vola to reach double digits on the evening – 11 points, 6 assists and 2 steals.
The arguments that Tennessee should have saved Chandler for later games, whether it be in the SEC Tournament or the Big Dance itself, were warranted. Still, it’s been a long week since Tennessee last played. Barnes admitted that Tennessee,” took a long time off” after last Saturday’s 67-62 win over No. 14 Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Keeping players fresh, whether it be a second team All-SEC selection in Chandler or a role player such as Justin Powell, is a top priority when heading into a postseason tournament that Tennessee hasn’t won since 1979.
“I think it's hared this time of year if you don't keep your reps,” Barnes said. “In Kennedy's situation, I said to him, if I see you limping, you're coming out of the game. He said I'm not limping. I said I think you are limping. He said I got kicked or something.”
Tennessee was able to dominate the Bulldogs even without the services of Chandler, thanks in part to another pair of freshmen in Zakai Zeigler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.
The two combined for 21 points when all was said and done Friday evening. And despite missing action from Tennessee’s top point guard, the Vols tallied 21 assists on 29 made field goals.
“(Mississippi State is an) extremely well-coached team, and they were putting some pressure on us, but when we're moving the ball and we have player movement, ball movement,” Barnes said. “That's when we play our best basketball. We don't have one guy on the team that's selfish, and so that's how we normally like to play.”
The Vols are gearing up for a date with No. 3 seed Kentucky in the SEC tournament semifinal. The Wildcats downed Vanderbilt 77-71 following the Vols’ win over the Bulldogs to cement their second semifinal matchup against the Wildcats in four seasons.
And despite the scare Friday night, Tennessee will be full strength against the Wildcats Saturday evening at 3:30 p.m. EST.
“You are always concerned about (injuries) because in this time of year, again, all you can do is try to rest them,” Barnes said. “We got the best medical staff. We got the best trainer in the business, best performance coach. They'll work all night with those guys and make sure that anything and everything that can be done, they'll do it.”