Tennessee basketball made just three of 10 attempts at the rim in Saturday’s 81-57 win over South Carolina.
This split would normally result in a poor offensive performance, especially coupled with the 27% shooting from the field — 10-of-36 — on shots other than layups inside the three-point arc.
“Easy bunnies, our problem is easy bunnies. Gotta make floaters,” freshman guard Kennedy Chandler said. “It’s, ‘Don’t worry about that, move on to the next play.’ That’s what we did, we just continued to attack and push the ball up the court.”
That mentality did pay off for Tennessee. Despite the poor numbers from the field and at the rim, the Vols finished with their second highest point total through 10 games of SEC play.
Part of that can be chalked down to an elite defense that turns into production on the offensive end in the form of steals and transition sets, but from beyond the three-point arc is where the day was won for the Volunteers against the Gamecocks. More than half of Tennessee’s scoring output on the day came from range as the Vols drained 14 of their 27 attempted three’s.
On Monday, head coach Rick Barnes explained why he isn’t worried about poor performances from two-point range in winning efforts, despite ranking seventh in the SEC with a 61% hit-rate at the rim this season.
"We're not going to make all of our shots,” Barnes said. “I know people think we should, but we're not. (Opponents) have a lot to do with it. There aren't many easy baskets around the rim.”
“We're just trying to win basketball games in any way we can. With this team, they'll continue to work and get better playing together. We can live with that.”
But, as the Vols have shown with shaky performances against Villanova, Texas Tech and Alabama, three-point shooting that led Tennessee to a win over South Carolina will struggle to carry a 34.2% three-point shooting team consistently in a tournament-style postseason.
Barnes’ philosophy has always been to urge his teams to take open shots, and this year is no different. A recent uptick in scoring is all Barnes needs to see to feel good about where his team is at just over a month away from conference tournament season.
“As long as we will attack, have an attack mindset, try to get it to the high-percentage area, hey, we’ll take it any way we can get it,” Barnes said. “Obviously I wish we could shoot like this (against South Carolina) every night. If not, we’ll have to figure out how to manufacture the points like you’re talking about, inside. Game to game, that’s where those adjustments come in.”
Time will tell how Tennessee will fare without Olivier Nkamhoua on the court as a presence down low. The 6-foot-8 junior forward was rounding into one of the top players on the team before a left ankle injury was announced to have sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Nkamhoua has been able to score reliably from anywhere on the court as well as anyone else on the team, owning a 59% hit rate at the rim, a 42% rate away from the rim and team-high 44% from three-point range on a 13-of-29 split.