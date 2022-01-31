Following a week in which it split games with Florida and Texas, the Tennessee men’s basketball team fell four spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
The Vols completed a second-half comeback over Florida Wednesday at home, 78-71, before falling on the road to Texas, 52-51, in Rick Barnes’ return to Austin. The Vols could not pull off a 17-point comeback Saturday night at the Frank Erwin Center.
With the Vols win over Florida, they improved to 11-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season. Their three-game win streak was stopped at Texas, their fourth road loss of the season. The loss was enough for Tennessee to fall outside the top-20, but they still have not been ranked outside the top-25 this season.
Barring spectacular collapse, the Vols are a lock for postseason basketball in March. According to ESPN’s Joe Lundari and the latest Bracketology update, the Vols are a projected No. 4 seed for March Madness.
Tennessee is, however, the first team on the chopping block, narrowly beating out Marquette and Illinois for a place in the top-16 teams in the Tournament.
The Vols are currently tied for fourth in the SEC standings. The AP’s No. 1 team Auburn leads the SEC and is the projected top seed in the Tournament. The Vols trail Kentucky (AP No. 5, projected No. 3 seed) in the standings and are tied with Arkansas (projected No. 11 seed).
Tennessee will host both Kentucky and Auburn in February.