Tennessee men’s basketball moved up three spots from No. 22 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Vols had a couple of their best offensive performances of the season last week, handily beating Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena before demolishing South Carolina on the road. The Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC) are winners of five of their last six games and have won five straight SEC contests.
The Vols are a projected 5-seed for the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projections.
Tennessee currently sits as the No. 3 team in the SEC, just behind Auburn (10-0 SEC) and Kentucky (8-2) and remains tied with Arkansas at 7-3.
The Vols have a pair of matchups against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt this week, road and home games, respectively. The Bulldogs are in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament as competition spikes less than a month away from conference tournament season.
There’s plenty of room for movement in the SEC as the season winds to a close. The Vols host No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky in coming weeks with a pair of meetings against Arkansas on the docket in late February and early March. The Razorbacks are currently tabbed as the No. 27 team in the country.