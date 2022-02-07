Men's Basketball vs. Texas A&M

Jahmai Mashack, 15, during the Tennessee vs Texas A&M game on Feb. 1, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. 

 Kailee Harris / The Daily Beacon

Tennessee men’s basketball moved up three spots from No. 22 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Vols had a couple of their best offensive performances of the season last week, handily beating Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena before demolishing South Carolina on the road. The Vols (16-6, 7-3 SEC) are winners of five of their last six games and have won five straight SEC contests.

The Vols are a projected 5-seed for the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projections.

Tennessee currently sits as the No. 3 team in the SEC, just behind Auburn (10-0 SEC) and Kentucky (8-2) and remains tied with Arkansas at 7-3.

The Vols have a pair of matchups against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt this week, road and home games, respectively. The Bulldogs are in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament as competition spikes less than a month away from conference tournament season.

There’s plenty of room for movement in the SEC as the season winds to a close. The Vols host No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky in coming weeks with a pair of meetings against Arkansas on the docket in late February and early March. The Razorbacks are currently tabbed as the No. 27 team in the country.

