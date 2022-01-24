Tennessee basketball entered the week back inside the top 20 with a No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Tennessee earned the ranking after a pair of wins over Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville before handling No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena, 64-50.
The Vols have yet to fall out of the top 25 this season, dropping as low as No. 24 last week after dropping a one-sided affair to Kentucky, 107-79. Though Tennessee had five losses at that point, all had come against quality opponents in Villanova, Texas Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and LSU.
Quality losses are a metric the NCAA selection committee takes into account come tournament season in March. Those losses, combined with quality wins over Arizona, North Carolina and now LSU cement the Vols as a top 25 team and bodes well for their hopes at a high seed come March. The Vols are currently listed as a four seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology released on Monday.
The Vols currently rank tied for fifth in the SEC. Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers rank first, flanked by Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Alabama and Arkansas join the Vols with a 4-3 SEC record.