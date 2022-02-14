The Vols continued their climb in the AP rankings on the heels of a two-win week.
The Tennessee men’s basketball team was ranked No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, three spots higher than where they were a week ago. The Vols knocked off Mississippi State 72-63 in Starkville and completed the season-sweep of Vanderbilt 73-64 Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols are on a four-game win streak, having won their last seven SEC games and all 13 games at TBA this season.
In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update on ESPN, the Vols stayed put as a projected No. 5 seed in the San Antonio region. Five other SEC teams are currently projected to make the tournament.
Tennessee now sits in sole possession of third place in the SEC with a 9-3 conference record. The Vols passed Arkansas with their win over Vanderbilt Saturday night, combined with Arkansas’ loss at Alabama. The Vols will travel to Fayetteville this Saturday to take on the No. 23 Razorbacks.
Tennessee’s next opponent, Kentucky, rose to the No. 4 spot in this week’s rankings. The Wildcats come to Knoxville on a six-game winning streak and are a game ahead of the Vols in the SEC standings at 10-2.
Tennessee will host Kentucky Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST from Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are looking for revenge after losing to the Wildcats a month ago in Rupp Arena, 107-79, their worst loss of the season.