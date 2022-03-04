The next game is always the most important, at least that’s what anybody with coaching experience would tell you.
And to a certain extent, that notion is true — Coaches use that tactic to ensure players are locked in for the next game. After all, the team with the better record at the end of the season gets that slight push in conference championships and so on. What’s happened has happened, regardless of a win or loss. Good teams are focused on controlling what they can control.
Tennessee has a lot at stake this time around against Arkansas. Its regular season finale, senior night festivities and a chance at revenge against a Razorbacks team looking for its third win in the last four matchups will come in front of a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena.
On paper, that seems to be a major advantage for the Vols. Tennessee has won all 15 of its home contests this season, highlighted by wins against Arizona, Kentucky and Auburn. But on the other side of the aisle is where it gets tricky — the Razorbacks have won five of its last six on the road while also losing just one home game to Vanderbilt during the middle of a three-game skid.
Something has to give Saturday afternoon.
“You go back and look the teams that are normally the top teams in a league normally do have good records at home,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “But if you want to win championships and be at the top, not only do you have to be good at home, you've got to be good on the road.”
Barnes has told his players throughout the 15-game home winning streak that the team, “can't take being at home for granted,” but that the Vols possess, “the best home court situation in the country.”
Protecting home court is no easy task though. The Razorbacks have already bested the Volunteers this season and have plenty to play for — both Tennessee and Arkansas are fighting for shares of the regular season title and No. 1 seeds in the SEC Tournament. To do this, both need a win against the other and an Auburn loss to South Carolina later in the evening on Saturday.
Last time around, it was the duo of J.D Notae and Jaylin Williams that tormented the Vols on the way to a 58-48 win. It was a sloppy basketball game that featured a combined 25 turnovers and 40 fouls.
“There's no doubt that both teams want to get out and try to score early because both teams have the respect that they're going to be defended in the half court and so getting your defense set is really important,” Barnes said. “Will it be different? I don't know.”
“I could have never thought in my wildest imagination we'd have our three-point guards with four fouls up there and Josiah fouling out.”
As mentioned earlier, the rich will continue to get richer if the Vols were to pass one more test at home to end the regular season. With a win, Tennessee would earn no lower than a two-seed in the SEC Tournament.