Tennessee basketball’s round of 32 opponent, Michigan, should not be here. Not in theory, anyway.
The 18-14 Wolverines have been the definition of inconsistent this season, and 6-seed Colorado State found them on a bad day. Eleven-seeded Michigan, which has alternated wins and losses in its past 11 games, downed the Rams in the first round 75-63 behind 21 points from Hunter Dickinson.
If the alternating final result trend is to continue, Tennessee should be in luck. But Michigan gaud Jace Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, sees it differently.
The Wolverines, perhaps emboldened by their first round upset over Colorado State, have no intention of ending their story a few chapters early.
“It could be your last game. So we have no choice but to (win),” Howard said. “We have to win. And we owe it to ourselves and we owe it to our fans and the people that are behind the scenes like our managers, the director of basketball ops, from top to bottom. There is no better way to do it than now.”
Standing in the Wolverines way are the Vols, perhaps the hottest team in the country. Tennessee looks to play into the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2019.
The Vols have played well against teams featuring strong interior play, putting pressure on Michigan’s Dickinson to have another game of his life. The 7-foot-1 sophomore center rivals familiar Tennessee foes such as Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Auburn’s Walker Kessler as one-man wrecking balls down low.
“He's a unit. He's a big dude,” Tennessee junior Josiah-Jordan James said Friday. “… He's a tough guard. You know he's going to try to bully dribble, try to get as close to the basket as possible. That's why I feel like our play on the guards has to be relentless from start to finish.”
“The comparisons that we have, a couple of guys in the SEC are Colin Castleton and Oscar Tshiebwe. I feel like Hunter Dickinson is in a class of his own. It's going to take a lot to shop him.”
Dickinson lead the Wolverines in scoring, dropping 18 points per game. Some of that production may stem from his help down low. The Wolverines, aided by their high volume of shots at the rim, shoot 53.4% on 2-point field goals.
“When you look at Michigan, they are a very heavy 2-point team at a very, very high percentage,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Then you look at them from a three point perspective they are a very, very good three point shooting team this they don't take a lot but when they do they hit a big percentage.”
While senior guard Eli Brooks leads Michigan’s barrage from downtown at 38.6% on the season, Dickinson leads at the rim. He’s shooting 61% from two-point range this season
“They know (Dickinson is) part of that and that's key, he knows where he wants the ball and where he wants to be effective.”
Drawing some pressure off Dickinson is freshman forward Moussa Diabate. The Big 10 All-Freshman team selection is a force at the four-spot on the floor and averages 9 points and 6 rebounds per game.
“(Diabate is) someone who is really tall, offensively and defensively he's really skilled,” James said. “He's one of the bigs we have to key in on, not only Dickinson but him as well. He's really skilled on the offensive end and we know that they like to go a lot through him and Dickinson so we have to be locked into that position, whoever is guarding him.”
The Wolverines have been solid at not allowing second-chance opportunities this season, but that’s where their defensive skillset runs cold. Michigan owns a bottom 15 defensive efficiency margin of any team in the tournament, ranking 77th in the nation per Kenpom’s defensive efficiency margin.
Pair that with Tennessee’s red-hot offensive performances as of late, highlighted by the Vols’ 46.5% hit mark from downtown in the month of March, and the Wolverines may be in for a tough time Saturday at 5:15 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.