Tennessee forward Corey Walker has entered the transfer portal, 247sports’ Grant Ramey first reported.
Walker was Tennessee’s first commit in its highly touted 2020 signing class and he now becomes the last to leave UT as Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson have both declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Walker didn’t play a second for Tennessee this season despite a lack of depth for the Vols in the frontcourt.
The Florida native was ranked as the 82nd best player in the 2021 class according to the 247sports composite ranking but now becomes the latest Tennessee big man to struggle.
Walker becomes the fourth Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal this season as the Vols now have four scholarship spots to fill before next season.