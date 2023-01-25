The No. 4 Vols took down the Bulldogs 70-41 at home on Wednesday night.
Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) is now on a three game win-streak after a home loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14.
The Vols opened up sluggishly and struggled down low for the beginning of the first half. They were outrebounded 9-4 with under 11 minutes remaining while the Bulldogs kept it close, trailing 19-17.
However, Tennessee went on their usual run where the defense makes easy offense. This time it was a 14-1 run that lasted just past the four minute mark.
The Vols are able to consistently go on runs like that game in and game out. Later on, the Vols went on a 17-3 run in the final half to ultimately put the Bulldogs away for good. While the Bulldogs were able to go blow for blow outside of those two runs, it didn’t matter.
"We're going to end up with some good shots and then you couple that with the fact that we can get some deflections," Barnes said. "It's a combination of a couple of different things that gets you going on those runs. Plus, if you can get some stops in there, that's what really can kind of break it loose for you.
Overall, the Vols were decent offensively for the night, but not great. They shot 41.9% from the field and 28.6% from three, but the defense stood strong, which is something that Rocky Top has grown accustomed to in the Rick Barnes era.
Santiago led the way with five steals in an all-around performance from the senior. He added to his impressive defensive night with eight points, seven boards and four assists.
Nobody exploded in the scoring column all night, but the rock was being spread out all night with a staggering 19 assists on 26 field goals. Just two Vols, Zakai Zeigler (11) and Tobe Awaka (10), reached double digit points, but 9 Vols scored at least five on the night.
Last year, Zeigler was mainly an instant offense of the bench as a scorer for Tennessee, but this season, he has progressed to both a scorer and facilitator. Coming off a double-double last game against LSU, he followed it up with seven assists — not to mention four steals.
"I will just say how unselfish we are as a unit, because I feel like no matter the game it is everybody goes into the game thinking what can I do to win not what can I do to score 20 points, and tonight was the perfect night to show that — I didn't know how 11 points or whatever it was."
The Vols were able to coast the rest of the way as they defeated the Bulldogs for the fifth time in the last six meetings.
Tennessee now faces a tough test against No. 10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST for the battle of the UT's.
