No. 2 Tennessee didn't need to score 50 points to defeat No. 25 Auburn Saturday afternoon. The Vols just needed their defense to slow down the Tigers enough to escape.
Tennessee did exactly that and held on to beat Auburn 46-43.
Auburn went on a run early, taking advantage of Tennessee’s sluggish offensive start. The Vols missed their first seven shots with Olivier Nkamhoua missing five of those, and the Tigers went up eight.
But then Auburn went dry and gave Tennessee a chance to get back into the game and eventually take the lead before halftime.
Tennessee shot 10-for-34 from the field and 1-for-9 deep in the first half, but luckily for the Vols Auburn also wasn’t hitting shots, going 6-for-26 from the field and 1-for-11 from deep.
After going back and forth with Auburn for the first part of the second half, Tennessee used an 8-0 run to gain some breathing room. The Vols also held Auburn scoreless for nearly five minutes.
After Auburn cut it to a two-point game, Santiago Vescovi hit a three and got fouled, making the free throw and giving the Vols a six-point cushion with two minutes left.
But a Wendell Green three brought Auburn within three points and then the Vols turned it over in the backcourt and gave Auburn the ball back with 23 seconds to go.
The Tigers scored to cut it to one, but Zakai Zeigler hit two free throws to make it a three-point game. Green then missed a last-second shot and Tennessee hung on to win.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.