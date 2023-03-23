NEW YORK — With a spot in the Elite 8 on the line, the Vols faltered in the Sweet 16 and fell to Florida Atlantic 62-55. The Owls went on a gut-punching run in the middle of the second half and the Vols couldn't recover.
The Vols got started right away with a three from Josiah-Jordan James, and they set the tone with their defense.
Tennessee held the Owls to just 3-of-9 shooting and five turnovers in the first five minutes. However, Florida Atlantic kept close all throughout the first half and stayed within striking distance.
The Vols were forcing misses, but the Owls were able to control the glass and out-rebound the Vols 21-15 in the first half despite having the size disadvantage.
After a rough first half from the field, Santiago took a more aggressive role and hit two early threes in the second half. Unfortunately for the Vols, he couldn't find the next level and those would be his last points of the night, finishing with nine.
The Vols failed time and time again to take advantage of opportunities to take the momentum despite leading for 28 of the first 30 minutes.
As the Owls hung around, they eventually went on full attack and embarked on a 18-2 run from 12:07 left in the game till 6:10 that put the Vols down by 10.
From there, the floodgates were already open and the Vols couldn't recover. They came within six points with four and a half minutes on the clock, but that was the closest they came.
