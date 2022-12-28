No. 7 Tennessee passed its first SEC test of the season after going down to the wire with Ole Miss Wednesday night. The Vols second half comeback propelled them to a 63-59 win over the Rebels.
Ole Miss managed to get out to a 10-point lead in the first half due mainly to its hot shooting. The Rebels hit four threes early, something Tennessee hasn’t dealt with much this season, and they were able to head into the first half with a 34-28 lead.
Tennessee didn’t have many positives in the first half, and the only thing keeping the Vols in the game was a hot 10-point start from Santiago Vesovi.
The Vols came out in the second half with a heightened intensity and managed to tie it up early in the second half when Vescovi stole the ball and hit a three on the other end. The Vols picked up their first lead of the second half around the midway point in the second half.
The Rebels' Jaemyn Brakefield snapped a scoring drought and brought Ole Miss within one with five minutes left to play as Brakefield's hot game continued. He finished the game with four threes.
Ole Miss had two opportunities to tie it up with less than two minutes to go, but Matthew Murrell missed two three pointers Zakai Zeigler made it a two possession game on the other end.
The Rebels wouldn't be put away however, and Daeshun Ruffin drained a three on the next play to make it 59-57 with less than a minute to go.
Olivier Nkamhoua made a crucial mistake, picking up an offensive foul on a screen and giving the Rebels the ball back with 45 seconds left. Ole Miss didn't make Tennessee pay, missing a three on the other end.
Zeigler sunk a pair of free throws to make it 61-57 and Vescovi hit two more to put the game out of reach with 19 seconds left.
Zeigler finished the game with 13 points and Vescovi finished with 22.
This story will be updated.
