The No. 22 Vols didn't let their ugly first half against Butler plague them. Instead, they came out scorching hot in the second half and coasted to a 71-45 win in the first round of The Battle 4 Atlantis.
Tennessee scored just two points through the first five minutes and Butler jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, but the Vols crawled back through three straight baskets to bring it within one.
Butler continued to grow its lead, but Tennessee wouldn’t go away, answering the Bulldogs’ runs with runs of its own.
The Vols turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and hit 40% of their shots, including a lackluster 1-for-7 from deep. Luckily for Tennessee, Butler also had a sloppy first half, turning it over 13 times and shooting just 31% from the field.
Tennessee erased the mistakes in the final four minutes, going on a 10-0 run capped off with a Zakai Zeigler three at the buzzer to close out the half leading 28-23.
“I think it was a mindset. We’ve always built our program on that, trying to really defend people,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “We’ve got guys that are competitive and understand they’ve got to do a great job not only with our team concept but with their individual matchups.”
Butler crawled back early in the second half, but Tennessee quickly went on a 15-1 run sparked by some Santiago Vescovi threes to make it a 51-35 lead at the midway point in the half.
For Vescovi, the hot streak started after a steal led to a finish on the other end.
“The most important thing we have to do is let our defense dictate our offense,” Vescovi said. “I think that’s what happened in the second half. I think we got in a rhythm on defense and that’s what got us going on offense.”
Vescovi was the story for the Vols in the second half. He shook off a slow start and finished the game with 13 points, all in the second half.
Tennessee freshman Julian Phillips also had a good game. He was in double figures with 11 points and shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
“I thought Julian took some big steps tonight,” Barnes said. “It was a really physical game and probably the most physical game Julian’s ever played in.”
Tennessee’s offense certainly had a great performance, but this one ultimately came down to defense. The Vols forced 23 turnovers and scored 18 points off of turnovers.
The Vols were unsure of what their identity would be heading into the season, but they quickly figured out that it is defense.
“That’s what we hang our hat on. That’s what we’re known for,” Jahmai Mashack said. “We knew if that dropped, everything else would drop.”
In Tennessee’s first two games, it was trying to find most of its production from behind the three-point line. Now, the Vols have shifted the focus towards defense and letting that control the rest of the game.
“We’ll find a way to generate enough offense if we can guard consistently like we’re capable of,” Barnes said.
Tennessee will have a quick turnaround as it takes on USC Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Vols and Spartans have one common opponent in Florida Gulf Coast, which the Vols beat soundly a week ago and the Spartans lost to in their first game of the season.
