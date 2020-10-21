Tennessee hoops found out on Wednesday that it would host the Kansas Jayhawks at Thompson-Bowling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, for the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will consist of ten games played. Last season, the conferences tied, both winning five games apiece.
The Jayhawks bested the Vols in the challenge last season, defending their home court and increasing their all-time record to 4-1 against the Vols.
Tennessee came close, losing 74 to 68 behind a 24-point performance from returning senior Yves Pons.
Two seasons ago, then No. 2 Kansas bested No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81 in overtime of the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game.
Pons and fellow senior John Fulkerson will look to lead their team with a strong young core to a revenge win against Kansas in this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Vols ended their COVID-shortened season with a 17-14 record. This season, Tennessee will look to improve that record, with Fulkerson and Pons coming off breakout seasons. The Vols also added two five-star recruits with Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, along with a four-star in Corey Walker.
Kansas is coming off a dominant 2019-2020 season, where it had a record of 28-3 and was headed towards a probable one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks will look to continue this success this season, with the addition of five-star Bryce Thompson.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.