Tennessee welcomes Missouri to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday for the SEC foes second matchup of the season.
The Vols were thoroughly dismantled against Florida on Tuesday night in a 75-49 loss.
The Tigers are 9-2 this season and 3-2 in SEC play.
Since Tennessee’s last meeting with Missouri, the Tigers have wins over Arkansas, Texas A&M and South Carolina.
In their last game, the Tigers defeated South Carolina 81-70. Jeremiah Tillman led Missouri in points with 19 and also had 10 rebounds on the night.
Missouri is averaging 69 points in SEC play this year on 47% shooting from the field but is struggling to shoot three-pointers with just a 27% team average.
“They have, and they are running some different stuff offensively, ” Tennessee assistant coach Kim English on Missouri’s offense changing. “They're running some of the things they were running. Jerimiah Tillman I think is playing the best basketball of anyone in the SEC right now. Dru Smith is now knocking down jump shots from the perimeter.”
Tillman has been a force of nature in SEC play averaging 16.6 points and 8 rebounds per game. He shoots an impressive 73% from the field on shots that don’t stray far from the paint.
Smith is averaging 10 points per game along with three rebounds and leads the team with 10 steals in conference play.
Smith has become the Tigers’ best shooting option as he’s averaging 50% shooting from the field and 46% shooting from behind the three-point line. His three-point average leads the team by a large margin.
Defensively is where the Tigers truly shine.
Missouri is holding its opponents to 68 points in the conference along with a 39% field goal percentage and a 32% three-point field goal percentage.
Tennessee scored just 49 points in its previous game, the Vols struggled to find any momentum, shooting just 29% from the floor and 16% from behind the three-point line.
To find success Tennessee will have to find a way to shoot through the slump and start making shots.
“We've got to keep taking our shots, ” English said. “We'll make them. It is kind of like finishing. I don't know what to say. Our guys shoot a ton of shots. They work on their game a lot. We are going to keep shooting. We'll make open shots.”
The Vols were without freshman star Jaden Springer against Florida due to an ankle injury, his absence threw the team chemistry completely out of whack. The Vols will hope to have him back for Saturday.
“Well, we were off yesterday - typical to what we do on a Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, slate, ” English said. “He's day-to-day and been spending time with Chad (Newman), our trainer, and G (Garrett Medenwald), our strength coach.”
The X-factor for the game Saturday will be Xavier Pinson.
Pinson averages 11.2 points per game in conference on 35% shooting from the field and 28% from behind the three-point line. Pinson has shot 32 free throws in SEC play which leads his team and he averages 75% shooting from the free-throw line. He has 37 assists on the year but also has 36 turnovers, he leads the Tigers in both categories.
Pinson is a quick dynamic guard that can attack the rim against most guards while also drawing fouls.
If the Vols can stay in front of Pinson and keep him from being able to get to the basket easily, they should be able to keep an otherwise usually struggling Missouri offense in check.
Tipoff from Knoxville is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network.