Tennessee basketball moved on to the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament Friday after a 72-59 victory over Mississippi State.
TAMPA, Fla. – Kennedy Chandler lit the fire, but it was Josiah-Jordan James who fanned the flame in Tennessee’s 72-59 win over Mississippi State Friday evening.
The guard duo did their most of their respective work across different halves in Tennessee’s third tournament win over the Bulldogs in the past four seasons. Chandler, who had already fell to the hardwood in pain twice with a right lower leg injury early in the first half, had to exit the game after reaggravating the pain further less than two minutes into the second half.
Chandler checked back into the game with eight minutes remaining and scored a putback bucket, finishing with 11 points and 6 assists on the final stat sheet after dropping nine in the first 20 minutes.
And it was the second-team All-SEC selection that fought to remain on the court despite the lower leg setbacks.
“I listened to (Chandler) and our trainers,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “One concern coming in is that he hadn’t played (much after the Arkansas win). We took a long time off after our game Saturday… I think it’s hard this time of year if you don’t keep your reps, and with Kennedy’s situation all I said to him was, ‘if I see you limping, you’re coming out of the game.’ He said, ‘we’ll I’m not limping, I got kicked.’”
“(Chandler) said, ‘I’m feeling fine’ so we have to trust him on that.”
Barnes and athletic trainer Chad Newman had a hard time trusting the freshman point guard at first. Tennessee needed someone to fill the gap when Chandler was forced to exit early in the second half, and it was James who answered the call.
Mississippi State was lights out from the field in the first half, trailing by only two heading into the break. When play resumed, James single-handedly widened the gap by hitting not one, not two or three, but four straight 3-pointers to balloon Tennessee’s lead to 11.
James finished with a game-high 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
“I was jumping all around, leaping in the air, I feel like I was making the shots,” freshman guard Zakai Zeigler said. “I just love seeing all my teammates do that, especially him. When I see him knock all those down I feel like I was doing all that.”
James was sure to credit Zeigler as well postgame. The 5-foot-9 point guard had a sneaky excellent game against the Bulldogs, dropping 11 points and a team-high 8 assists with 3 steals.
James provided the second half spark, but Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield aided in holding that second half cushion. In total, five Vols finished in double digits – Vescovi, Chandler, Zeigler, James and Huntley-Hatfield.
“Our mentality throughout the year was always next man up, you never know what is going to happen,” James said. “We’re thankful Kennedy is doing well, and that he’s okay but we had faith in whoever was going to come in, it just happened to be Zakai and (Justin Powell), they got a lot of good minutes.”
“We knew there was going to be no production drop-off because we practice playing each other every day.”
From there, the Bulldogs failed to put any effort into a game of catch-up. The Vols outscored Mississippi State 33-22 in the second half to move on to the semifinal round.
Tennessee will face the Game 10 winner of Kentucky and Vanderbilt on Saturday, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Texas A&M versus Arkansas which tips at 1 p.m. EST. The Vols are looking to play in their first SEC Championship final since a 2019 loss to Auburn.