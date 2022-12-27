As No. 7 Tennessee rounds the corner on the 2022-23 season, a new set of challenges begins with conference play.
With the nonconference “buy” games out of the way, the Vols will now get tough competition each and every game. As a top team in the SEC, the Vols will have a target on their backs against every opponent.
“At the start of conference season, you’re starting over,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “You’re now going into territory where everybody knows everything they need to know about you.”
The start of SEC play is an adjustment for everyone, but especially for younger players who have never faced the brunt of a college basketball season.
“In some ways, younger guys probably feel like they’ve played an entire season in terms of the physicality and the mental work that goes into preparation for games,” Barnes said. “These first couple of weeks will be interesting to see how they’ll respond.”
One player that Barnes is specifically challenging is Julian Phillips. The freshman had a solid start to the season 10.6 points per game across the Vols’ 12-game nonconference slate, but he hit a slump towards the latter half of the nonconference schedule.
A freshman slump isn’t out of the ordinary, and Barnes expects him to get out of it, but it starts on the defensive end.
“He needs to get lost in the game in terms of not thinking about scoring,” Barnes said. “It’s typical of most young players – they’ve done that their entire life and we need him to score. But nights where he’s not shooting the ball well, not scoring the way, in his mind, he thinks he should, he’s got to be able to impact the game in other ways defensively. He can truly impact the game in multiple ways if he really locks into it.”
Barnes often encourages his players to “get lost in the game,” but it isn’t as easy as it might sound. Senior forward Oliver Nkamhoua got that same message earlier in his career and it led to success on both ends.
“It’s really hard for anybody to just fully focus on defense and believe that the offensive side will figure itself out,” Nkamhoua said. “But it’s a true message and it’s something that if Julian can grasp and just calm his mind it will really help him a lot.”
But Phillips isn’t the only one that Barnes wants improvement from – he sees several areas where the Vols can get better and expects them to continue growing even in the mix of conference play.
“That’s what this game is about, can you get better every day,” Barnes said. “By the time postseason rolls around you want to think that you’ve put everything in to become the best player that you can be right now. I think it’s important you’re trying to get better right now.”
Tennessee will have its first conference matchup on Wednesday as it takes on Ole Miss, which the Vols have split their last two matchups with.
The Rebels balanced game will provide plenty of challenges for the Vols. Head coach Kermit Davis often switches from 1-3-1 zone defense to a 2-3 to throw opposing offenses off and then makes them pay on the other end.
“If you don’t handle it, he’ll stay with it,” Barnes said. “He combines that with, he’s got great offensive concepts. He does a good job of getting the guys he wants shots to have them.”
While the conference slate is sure to have more challenges and more intensity, the Vols view it as an exciting time with more basketball to be played, something they won’t shy away from.
“I think it just makes everything so much more exciting,” Nkamhoua said. “I think just being able to calm down and think it’s just basketball, but also it’s conference play time, and it’s going to go up another level. It’s the best time of the year.”
