It took a veteran performance from guard Santiago Vescovi for Tennessee to pick up a signature early season win over Kansas Friday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Vescovi came out hot and never cooled down as the No. 22 Vols defeated the No. 3 Jayhawks 64-50 in The Bahamas.
Tennessee got out to a hot start, leading Kansas 12-3 after seven minutes of play. Tennessee’s hot start was quickly dulled as the turnovers mounted. The Vols, who average just over 13 turnovers a game, had an abysmal 17 first half turnovers.
“It was a physical game. They pressured us and we mishandled the ball,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought we were anxious too.”
Despite their carelessness with the ball, the Vols still managed to go into the half with an eight-point lead, largely because of their scoring from deep. Tennessee hit 7-of-13 from deep to start the game. Vescovi was the catalyst for Tennessee’s offense, getting nine early points, all from deep, to start the game.
Kansas didn’t score for the final two minutes of the half, allowing Tennessee to gain some breathing room.
After a slow first couple of minutes to the second half, Tennessee went on an 8-0 to make it a 53-38 game with just under eight minutes to go.
Vescovi continued firing in the second half, hitting two early threes to help the Vols’ build up their lead. Vescovi finished the game with 20 points despite being heavily guarded the entire 36 minutes he was in the game.
"Santi’s guarded like no other. They basically try to take him out,” Barnes said. “He knows who he is, what he needs to do.”
Kansas crawled back in to make it an 11-point game, but Zakai Zeigler hit a three to halt the Jayhawks run with just under five minutes to go Zeigler finished the game with 14 points.
“There’s not a more electrifying guy that can bring what he does when he comes into the game,” Barnes said. “He’s great at it.”
Tyreke Key’s three with two minutes to play was the nail in the coffin and Tennessee coasted to its fifth-straight win over a top-10 opponent.
Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, made just three of his 15 attempts and Gradey Dick, who averages 14, scored just seven, a testament to the Vols’ defensive identity forged over the week.
“Our mentality was pretty much just, stop the man in front of us,” Zeigler said. “Offense will come if we play solid defense.”
Kansas as a whole was lackluster on offense. The Jayhawks shot 32% from the field and 23% from deep.
“The one thing we didn’t let up on was the defensive end,” Barnes said. “I said to them ‘we’ll find a way to score enough points, we just won’t let up.’”
Tennessee now walks away from the Battle 4 Atlantis a tougher, better team. The week was a prime example of a next man up mentality and now the Vols are in rhythm heading into the brunt of the season.
“It just shows the toughness of our team,” Zeigler said. “At any moment, each and every guy on this team can step up, no matter who’s having a good game or a bad game. We all had that fight in us, and we all had each other’s back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.