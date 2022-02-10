Tennessee’s plans hit a snag when Olivier Nkamhoua left the game at South Carolina Saturday with a left ankle injury. He underwent surgery early in the week and will likely miss the rest of the season.
Just when Nkamhoua looked like the player the Vols needed him to be, head coach Rick Barnes was forced to alter his lineup.
The No. 19 Vols answered that challenge and more in a 72-63 win over Mississippi State Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. With a growing pains of a new lineup, the Vols escaped with a Quadrant 1 road win despite their usual scoring drought and another near-disastrous injury.
“We did what it took to win,” junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “And I think that just is a testament to our growth over the last couple games, the last couple of weeks.”
Here is the story of each of the obstacles the Vols overcame in their sixth SEC win in a row.
Growing pains with new lineup
Many speculated that Tennessee Barnes might go with a smaller four-guard lineup and start either Justin Powell or Zakai Zeigler at Mississippi State. Instead, Barnes surprised all and went with the former five-star prospect Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.
The freshman Huntley-Hatfield totaled logged 15 minutes in his first career start and scored the Vols’ first 4 points of the night – his only points. Huntley-Hatfield spilt time with fellow freshman forward Jonas Aidoo, who played meaningful minutes instead of garbage time for the first time this season. Aidoo looked stronger than Huntley-Hatfield in limited action, totaling 2 points and 4 rebounds.
“I thought he looked like he belonged,” Barnes said of Aidoo. “I didn’t think he looked awkward out there at any point in time.”
It’s not that they feature little upside – both freshmen are former top prospects that flashed potential against Mississippi State’s good – but Barnes would have preferred to not have to rely on freshmen for crucial minutes late in the season.
Huntley-Hatfield and Aidoo showed their inexperience – Huntley-Hatfield turned the ball over once and Aidoo committed 3 fouls – but they will get more opportunities to prove themselves going forward.
“We’re going to need them. This is it. We’re in it now,” Barnes said. “We’re in the middle of it. We’re going to need them all, and I think everyone responded.”
James, Chandler lead Vols past scoring drought
After a red-hot 14-2 start to the game, the Vols went through their usual spell of abysmal offense. Mississippi State fought its way back into the game – leading at three different points in the first half – and Tennessee was fortunate to take a 2-point lead into halftime.
As was the case at South Carolina, Josiah-Jordan James took control of the game with a strong second half. He scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with 2 made three-pointers in the game’s final 20 minutes. He finished with 18 points – two shy of the career-high 20 he set Saturday.
Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler joined James in high gear in the second half, finishing the game with 18 points on 62% shooting from the field. Chandler’s key three-pointer to break a 49-49 tie was instrumental in the Vols outscoring Mississippi State by 7 points in the second half.
“I think our mindset going into each game is whatever it takes,” James said. “And if that’s what it takes to win and put ourselves in a position to win the game, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Chandler’s near miss
The Vols experienced déjà vu late in the second half when Chandler went down with what looked to be another serious injury. He attempted to block a shot and landed hard on his right leg, immediately grabbing it in visible pain.
“I saw it from afar and my heart stopped for a second,” James said of Chandler’s injury.
The Vols caught a break as Chandler’s injury was only a cramp. He knew right away that it was only a cramp and yelled it to his bench.
“They yelled cramp right away, so we knew it was a cramp,” Barnes said. “That’s what they said. We were waiting to see, because the rule is if (athletic trainer) Chad (Newman) goes out there, you have to take him out of the game.”
Chandler did come out of the game, and in a situation eerily similar to Nkamhoua’s injury, the Vols found themselves down their leading scorer. They did not miss a beat, however.
Zeigler scored a layup on the next possession and the Vols closed out the game on a 6-0 run. Just as important for the Vols was Chandler re-entering the game less than two minutes later and showing no lasting effects of the cramp.
“I knew right away it was a cramp,” Chandler said. “I tried to block the shot, and I felt it as soon as I jumped in the air. ‘G’ (strength coach Garrett Medenwald) and Chad said it was about the same size as my knee, honestly. It was really, really swollen.”