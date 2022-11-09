At the end of last season, Tennessee lost some key players in Kennedy Chandler, who was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft, and John Fulkerson, the veteran big man now playing in Belgium. Tennessee also lost role players Victor Bailey, Justin Powell and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to the transfer portal.
Despite the losses, the Vols return several key players like Santiago Vescovi, who emerged as a top guard in the SEC last season, Uros Plasvic, the big-man who has seemed to make a big leap on the offensive end, and of course Josiah-Jordan James, the senior forward who will have the eyes of NBA scouts as he returns to get his draft stock up and help lead Tennessee as it makes its conquest for another SEC Tournament Championship.
The Vols also return Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkomhoua, Jahmai Mashack, Jonas Aidoo and a few others that will have a big impact.
Alongside these valuable returners will be a set of newcomers that are bound to make an impact immediately. The Vols’ welcome five-star Julian Phillips, four-stars BJ Edwards and DJ Jefferson and three-star Tobe Awaka. Also joining the team over the offseason was transfer Tyreke Key from Indiana State.
Phillips was the most impressive freshman in the Vols’ highly competitive exhibition against top-ranked Gonzaga. The No. 13 player in the country for the Class of 2022 had a slow first half but then got to work in the second half putting up 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the field and 3-3 from deep.
“What he’s been thrust into, he’s handled it well,” head coach Rick Barnes said following the Gonzaga exhibition. “He’ll learn from it because he’s one of those guys who will ask, ‘What do I need to do to get better?’ and he’ll work at it.”
Phillips has height at 6-foot-8 and doesn’t lack any athleticism. The forward can get up and down the court quickly as well as get above the rim to finish over bigger defenders. Phillips is bound to have success for the Vols as a three-and-d option.
Though he didn’t get big minutes against Gonzaga, Edwards is a great option for Tennessee in the backcourt when Vescovi and Zeigler need a breather. The Knoxville native can shoot the ball, and his speed makes him a great addition to Barnes’ newly sped-up offense.
“He somewhat surprised me,” Barnes said in a preseason media availability. “But he’s really worked hard at trying to get consistent with his shot. He’s deceptive, but the one thing we do know is he’s very competitive and he’s willing to buy into whatever role that we need to put him in right now.”
Jefferson is unlikely to see big minutes this season, but with a great three-point shot, he is an option for a few quick points off the bench, similar to Powell last season.
Awaka, a true big out of New York, also won’t see a lot of time but is likely to get some minutes in non-conference play and will be one of Barnes’s projects if he sticks around at Tennessee for a few seasons.
Key flew under the radar as he joined the Vols, but he quickly made his name known to Vol fans with a 26-point performance in the exhibition game against Gonzaga at the end of October. Before this season, Key hadn’t played in over a year with a shoulder injury and was admittedly nervous in the Vols’ scrimmage against Michigan State.
The Indiana State transfer averaged 17.2 points per game for the Sycamores in his final season and also established himself as a defender, and it was his defense that impressed Barnes the most against Gonzaga.
“What impressed me tonight more than his offense was his defense,” Barnes said following the game. “I thought in the first half his defense was outstanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.