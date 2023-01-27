Olivier Nkamhoua rose up and slammed a two-hand jam and Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout, down 27 with just 8:40 left to play. The Bulldogs had become the latest victim of one of Tennessee’s signature “kill shots.”
The Vols used a “kill shot” to dominate Georgia 70-41 Wednesday night, just like they did to 16 other opponents this season. The “kill shot” has become an integral part of Tennessee’s game.
A “kill shot” is defined by a run of 10 or more while holding the other team scoreless. The term was made popular this season by Evan Miyakawa, a PhD statistician and a data scientist tracking college basketball stats. One of the specialty stats Miyakawa tracks is “kill shots.”
As of Wednesday night, the Vols have recorded 21 “kill shots,” which is tied for fourth best in the nation.
But what makes Tennessee so effective when it comes to “kill shots” is that the Vols also rarely allow “kill shots” to happen to them.
According to Miyakawa, Tennessee is one of three teams deemed “explosive” when it comes to “kill shots,” meaning the Vols go on runs a lot more than their opponents do. Houston and Rutgers are the other two teams in the “explosive teams” category.
While the “kill shots” can be attributed to a hot offense, they are more of a defensive feat.
The Vols have the No. 1 defense in the nation according to KenPom.com, a ratings system created by Ken Pomeroy. The other two teams that are the best at “kill shots,” Houston and Rutgers, have the No. 4 and No. 2 defenses respectively.
To make a comparison, Vanderbilt, which is one of the worst teams at “kill shots,” has the 167th defense.
Tennessee’s historically good defense is the leading factor in these “kill shots” that are frustrating opponents night in and night out.
A big part of these “kill shots” are turnovers. Tennessee forces 17.1 per game, leading to 20.5 points off turnovers per game. The Vols also record nearly 10 steals per game, which many of can be attributed to aggressive guards like Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler and Tyreke Key.
Another part of it is Tennessee’s inside presence. Having big men like Nkamhoua, Uros Plasvic, Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka leads to blocked shots and rebounding, paving the way for the Vols’ transition offense.
“Just know when you think about our defense creating offense whether we’re talking about rebounding, whatever it may be,” head coach Rick Barnes said following Tennessee’s blowout win over South Carolina. “We tell our guys, the name of the game is rebounding. The ball goes up, that should be our best offense.”
The Vols’ dominant defense allows its offense to go on long runs while holding the other team scoreless for minutes at a time – Tennessee held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half on Wednesday.
That is something Tennessee takes pride in, too. The Vols even have their own name for a big defensive stretch.
“We take great pride,” Awaka said. “We call it a sack— holding a team scoreless for three straight possessions so we’re definitely counting those things and it just makes up a great part of who we are as a team.”
In turn, seeing teams get frustrated on offense is also used as a confidence booster for the Vols.
“When we see teams get down it just boosts our confidence and makes us get even more confident on offense,” Zeigler said following Tennessee’s win over Georgia.
But it isn’t just Tennessee’s defense that leads to these big runs. The Vols offense is good, despite being somewhat overlooked this season.
Before the seasons started, Barnes implemented strategies in practice that led to more three pointers, like putting tape a few feet behind the three-point line to encourage players to take deeper threes. He also had the team scrimmage with a shorter shot clock, which has translated to taking more shots in game.
The Vols had some rough offensive games to start the season, but things are starting to click. Tennessee makes 8.2 threes per game – second in the SEC – which plays a big factor into these “kill shots.”
“Now that shots are falling and we’re starting to feel ourselves a little bit, I feel like we’re going to carry that on for sure,” Zeigler said after a big offensive performance against Mississippi State.
“Kill shots” have been a big part of Tennessee’s success this season, but having a 10-0 run against a lower-tier SEC opponent is different than having one against a top-10 opponent, which the Vols will see this weekend when they face No. 10 Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Texas won the matchup last season in Austin 52-51, but the Vols are searching for a revenge game this season. The Vols and Longhorns tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We remember that feeling, and we’re not going to have that feeling next time,” Zeigler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.