Tennessee basketball is smack in the middle of finding an identity that will work.
It’s been a long, sometimes ugly process – but games of late are showing some promise towards resolution. Prior to Saturday’s 64-50 win over No. 13 LSU, the Vols were categorized as an elite defensive team that struggled against physicality, as well as one that can go on runs of five or more minutes without putting the ball in the basket.
Maybe the perfect representation of Tennessee basketball in the early season was an early December matchup against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. The Vols, in a 57-52 overtime loss, shot just under 27% from the field in perhaps the worst offensive performance of the last five seasons.
Tennessee has slightly improved on the offensive end since that point, especially from range. The Vols are shooting just above 35% from deep in their last three games.
The work is far from complete, but the path to turning poor trends around all begins with a change in perspective.
“I say this all the time, if you just play the game and let the offense come to you if you're a good shooter, you're going to be a good shooter,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “If you're a good driver, you're going to be a good driver. If you're a good offensive rebounder, you're going to be a good offensive rebounder.”
“It's when guys start concentrating or getting anxious on the offensive end where I think that really affects everything else.”
A couple games can only go so far. Tennessee is still looking for consistency above all else – all progress is undone if the Vols refer back to a Texas Tech-esque performance against Florida Wednesday in Knoxville.
The Gators are a hard team to read on the surface. A lot of their recent misfires, such as an ugly 70-54 loss to Ole Miss Monday night, have stemmed from the absence of 6-foot-11 center Colin Castleton, who was sidelined after an injury in practice following Florida’s 71-63 win over South Carolina.
Florida will be without Castleton again Wednesday night, marking his fourth straight missed game.
To say Castleton is important to the Gators is an understatement. The senior center is one of the top players in the SEC, averaging 15.4 points and just over 9 rebounds per game in 16 games as a starter.
The Gators have relied heavily upon guard Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji in recent days, posting a 2-1 record without Castleton on the floor. The two are combining for just over 26 points per game starting against Mississippi State where the pair dropped a combined 39 points in an 80-72 win on the road.
“(Head coach) Mike White, what can you say?” Barnes said regarding the Gators. “I mean, again, he's lost (Castleton) and won a big game at home against Mississippi State. A key guy went down, and they got another tough win Saturday. They had a tough week.”
The Gators are capable of competing with just about anybody in the SEC, even without their best player – though Castleton's absence has caused the Gators to almost entirely change their gameplan on the court.
“As you would expect the last two games they've shot a few more threes since they don't have their post guy they normally throw it in to,” Barnes said. “Obviously playing through their guards even more.”
While the Gators are taking more threes, the shots are not falling. Florida is averaging just over 29.6% from range in the past three games, a number just slightly below their season average of 29.7%.
Florida has shot well from inside the arc in SEC play, ranking first in effective field goal percentage in conference matchups. The Gators are making 58.8% of those shots against SEC competition.