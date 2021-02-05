Tennessee’s SEC road stretch continues on Saturday night with a matchup against Kentucky in Lexington. The Vols will need to have a short memory of their abysmal performance against Ole Miss, so one loss doesn’t cause a second.
After a dominant 80-61 win over Kansas, Tennessee followed up its performance with an absolute clunker against Ole Miss. Tennessee was unable to come even close to matching its offensive productivity from the Kansas game, losing to Ole Miss 52-50.
The 5-11 (4-5 SEC) Wildcats are not the same team that most opponents have come to expect. Kentucky is coming into the game on a two-game losing streak against Alabama and Missouri.
Offensively, the Wildcats have struggled this season, averaging just 67.6 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 30% shooting from behind the three-point line.
Kentucky is led in scoring by Brandon Boston, Terrance Clarke and Olivier Sarr.
Boston is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the nation and he lives up to the hype on the court. Boston averages 12 points and five rebounds per game on 36% shooting from the field. He also leads the team with 21 steals.
Clarke averages 10.7 points per game on 43% shooting from the field along with three rebounds. He struggles to get to the free-throw line and when he does it’s as if he didn’t because he shoots a team-worst 47% from the free throw line .
Sarr, a transfer from Wake Forest, played against Tennessee twice before in his career although he didn’t make much of an impact in either game. Now as a senior leader at Kentucky, Sarr is averaging 10.3 points per game along with being second on the team in rebounding with 5.6 per game. He will be a tough matchup for John Fulkerson in the post.
“The thing that jumps out to me is that they're desperate, ” Tennessee assistant coach Desmond Oliver said. “Like Tennessee right now, they're desperate for a win. So, we're going to get the best version of Kentucky, and secondly, is that they're talented. They've got guys that are going to play in the NBA who are just young right now and trying to figure their way out in terms of how to play and how to win games, but they're dangerous.”
Kentucky’s size and athleticism help them out rebound opponents 39-34.5. As the undersized team in the post, Tennessee will need to out-hustle Kentucky in the paint to have a chance of winning the rebounding battle.
Tennessee struggles to rebound if it goes to its small-ball lineup so it will need to try and find sustained offensive success with a bigger front line so it doesn’t have to rely as much on the offensive firepower of the small-ball lineup.
The Wildcats give up an average of 68.7 points per game on 40% shooting from the field and 31% from behind the three-point line.
Kentucky plays an opposite game compared to Ole Miss. Kentucky wants to use its size and skill to break its opponents down in a half-court style game, much less run and gun, unlike Ole Miss.
For Tennessee, this will be a welcomed sight as its guards struggled to protect the ball against the Rebels, turning the ball over 17 times and losing the aggressiveness they had to drive the ball to the net and break down the defense.
“Sometimes when the play doesn't work, you have to put your head down and drive a gap and get by people off the dribble and go make a play at this level, ” Oliver said. “So, that's what surprised me most. Our inability mentally to just be aggressive and attack the basket.”
Against Sarr, Tennessee will need Fulkerson to revert to the Fulkerson of last year.
After an impressive performance against David McCormack and Kansas, Fulkerson struggled mightily against Ole Miss. He scored eight points and was able to grab four rebounds but wasn’t able to affect the game with hustle or defense as much as he has in the past.
“We're trying to get John to understand that being that guy doesn't constitute putting up big numbers, it just means you're the same hard-playing, blue-collar, athletic, skilled Fulky that we've always known, and just be aggressive, ” Oliver said.
Tipoff from Lexington for Fulkerson and the Vols is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.