No. 13 Tennessee won three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis, including a 14-point win over No. 3 Kansas. The Vols found their rhythm, now they’re looking to keep it heading into the brunt of the season.
Tennessee’s defense was on display in The Bahamas and it ultimately led to offensive production on the other end. Even when the offense struggled, Tennessee’s defense kept it in games.
“Our defensive effort was terrific, in terms of what we felt like we needed to get done in both of those games,” head coach Rick Barnes said.
Tennessee won the Battle 4 Atlantis without one of its best players, Josiah-Jordan James. It was a display of the Vols talented and deep roster, and it gave players who might not normally see big minutes a chance to make an impact in some important games.
“When someone goes down, regardless of who it is, it’s an opportunity for other guys to have a chance to get out there and play,” Barnes said. “And the more I think anybody plays, they’re going to get better with it if they really understand those minutes are valuable and you have to make the most of them.”
James was out of the tournament dealing with knee soreness from offseason procedure. James suited up with limited minutes in the Vols’ early games, but now there isn’t a clear timetable on when he will be back.
“You don’t want to see anybody be in this situation, but the fact is we’re concerned that he can’t do what we know that he wants to do but that’s sports,” Barnes said. “He’s got time and he’ll keep doing what he needs to do to, I’m sure, get himself where he feels like he can help us. I don’t think he would play if he didn’t feel like he could help us.”
In the meantime, Tennessee’s bench will get a chance to step up. One of the Vols’ key players off the bench in The Bahamas was Jonas Aidoo, whose length and athleticism, combined with a smooth touch on offense, were on display all week long.
“He created some turnovers on out of bounds, dead ball situations,” Barnes said. “The fact is he can shoot the ball. He needs to shoot it as opposed to trying to guide it right now because he’s a guy that he’s got great touch. I think the minutes he’s playing is all new to him in some way. He’s making strides.”
The Vols have also continued to see sophomore Jahmai Mashack filling into his role nicely. Mashack gave Tennessee an edge off the bench all week and came up with some big defensive plays.
“He’s competitive and it’s in his DNA. He’s a competitor,” Barnes said. “Jahmai’s strong now. He’s guarded anybody on the court. We don’t care who we play, we think he can guard any position on the court.”
The Vols are now looking to keep the momentum from the Battle 4 Atlantis going into December. They take on McNeese State Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:15 p.m. ET.
“They’ve got good offensive explosion. They can get going,” Barnes said. “Playing a daunting schedule as you can imagine, but the fact is, they’ll come in and compete extremely hard.”
