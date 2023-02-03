Following a heartbreaking 67-54 loss to rival Florida on Wednesday, the No. 2 Vols (18-4, 7-2 SEC) hope to forget and move on against No. 25 Auburn.
Wednesday’s defeat was reminiscent of where each season has come to a halt during the Rick Barnes era: with a stagnant offense and lack of calmness down the stretch.
So what does such a performance mean for Tennessee moving forward? Does Rocky Top say “here we go again?” Or is it a fluke game from a team that’s been consistent all year.
There is one fact in college basketball: nothing is certain. An undefeated team hasn’t won a national championship since 1976 and a one loss team hasn’t won since 1974. Since 2000, only three teams have won a championship with under four losses.
Simply put, adversity makes champions. It all depends on the response.
“We look at what we do after every game,” Barnes said. “I don’t think anybody is happy with the way we played at Florida. This league is good. It is hard to win. It is hard to win in any league. The fact is we didn’t play our best basketball.”
The Vols have the personnel to make a deep run in March. They have depth, defense and capable shooters. However, the panic that Tennessee showed against Florida was simply unacceptable.
After ending a 13-0 run by the Gators, Zakai Zeigler drained a three to cut the deficit to six. On the following possession following a stop, he forced a shot with a little under four minutes left early in the shot clock. The rest of the team followed suit, leading to a slow and painful death.
The Vols still had time to find good looks on offense and escape with a win, but instead, Zeigler’s miss turned into a Colin Castleton transition and-one.
The formula for the Vols is simple: learn from it, fix it and move forward — starting with Auburn.
The Tigers aren’t quite the team that they were last year with the departures of first round picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, but they are still dangerous.
“Bruce (Pearl) has done what he has always done, a terrific job with this team,” Barnes said. “He is going to get the most out of them every year. As hard as the play. Knows what they are going to look for and the different matchups he is going to try and seek out.”
Led by big man Johni Broome, the Tigers will look to attack the inside with their star in the same way Florida did with Castleton.
In front of a sold out crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee will stand before a much more favorable environment than in Gainesville. It is a must-win game for both confidence and momentum with March approaching rapidly.
“We got beat and we are going to have to play the next game, (which) always looms big,” Barnes said. “Whether you win or lose, the next one is a big one.”
