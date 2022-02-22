For all of Tennessee’s inconsistencies in 2022, one area it has excelled at is winning games after a loss.
The Vols (19-7, 10-4 SEC) have yet to lose two games in a row this season, and they are a perfect 6-0 in games following a loss this season. Their ability to prevent extended losing streaks is the reason why the Vols are in contention for a top-four seed in the SEC with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The No. 17 Vols hope their ability to rebound after a loss will travel with them to Columbia as the Vols take on Mizzou (10-17, 4-10 SEC) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST from Mizzou Arena.
“I think our guys understand the urgency of these games,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said in a Monday media availability. “We're going to have to execute, produce, and get things done. With our schedule coming down the stretch and this time of year, you don't want to have back-to-back losses. It's important to stay focused.”
Arkansas – Kenpom’s No. 12 team in adjusted defensive efficiency – held the Vols to a season-low 48 points in the loss. The only game where the Vols shot worse than Saturday (27% FG, 17% 3FG) was their loss to Texas Tech in December (26.8% FG, 15.4% 3FG).
Foul trouble hurt the Vols in the Arkansas loss, as Kennedy Chandler, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler all spent significant time on the bench with multiple fouls.
“I think that really messed with our rhythm, it was not a game where it was easy to get in rhythm,” Vescovi said. “They had a really good defense, so give a lot of credit to them for what they did. It was hard getting into rhythm the whole game.”
The Vols have averaged 75.8 points per game in games after a loss, while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in those games. All of those numbers are higher than the Vols’ season averages of 73.4 points per game, 43% FG and 34.2% 3FG.
The one caveat with that is that Tennessee has played four of its six games after a loss at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are a completely different team at home, having won all 14 of its home contests this season compared to their 4-5 record on the road.
The Vols have played on the road twice in games after a loss – North Carolina and Vanderbilt. The North Carolina game, however, was not a true road contest, as that game took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Tennessee’s one true road game following a loss was its gritty victory at Vanderbilt after losing to Kentucky. In true Tennessee fashion, the road game was its worst shooting performance in the games after a loss – the Vols shot 34% from the field and made 5-of-23 three-point attempts as they edged out Vanderbilt 68-60.
As the Vols look to keep their losing streak at a single game, they will have to do it on the road against a Mizzou team that has lost its last three games, but is eager to get back on track.
“They're playing their fourth game in seven days,” Barnes said of Mizzou. “I think those guys are young and can bounce back quickly. We'll have to play well because it's going to be a hard-fought game like all these SEC games are.”
Mizzou’s defense is ranked No. 133 in Kenpom’s rankings, but Barnes knows the group will still be aggressive for their head coach – and former Tennessee head coach – Cuonzo Martin.
“Our league is a tremendous defensive league and is evident when you look at the numbers,” Barnes said. “When I think of coach Martin and his team, they play hard and are aggressive defensively. They're going to contest passes and get after the ball. Anything that has to do with effort, they're going to do it at a high level which is a testament to him and his program.”
For the Vols, their success in bouncing back comes from their mindset. The Vols have found the right balance between putting a loss behind them but also learning from their mistakes.
“I think out mindset is in the right place,” Vescovi said. “There’s no perfect teams this year. It’s real hard to be a perfect team and have no losses. I think our mindset is where it needs to be. That lets us learn from our mistakes, learn from losses and bounce back from that and come back even stronger.”