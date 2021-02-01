Tennessee takes to the road for an SEC matchup against Ole Miss this Tuesday on the heels of its dominant win against Kansas..
While Ole Miss basketball doesn’t carry the same weight as Kansas, they’ll still present a number of possible problems for Tennessee.
Tennessee was able to grind out a 56-53 win against Mississippi State that was built on a solid defensive effort and intensity that the Bulldogs couldn’t match. The Vols would carry that intensity and effort over to Saturday’s game against Kansas in which they dominated the Jayhawks on the board while also having an offensive renaissance of sorts in the 80-61 victory.
The 8-8 (3-6 SEC) Rebels are coming off of two tough losses at Arkansas and Georgia.
Ole Miss averages 69.1 points per game and shoots an average of 43.8% from the field. The Rebels look to Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner and Romello White for the bulk of their scoring output.
Shuler averages 14.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 41% from the field and leading the team with his 34% three-point percentage. He’s also second on the team in steals with 27.
Joiner averages 11.1 points per game and shoots a solid 40% from the field but he does his most damage from the free-throw line where he's 40 for 47 on the season.
White averages 9.8 points while shooting 65.9% from the field. He also averages 5.4 rebounds per game and leads the team in blocks with 19 on the season.
“They are very active defensively and I like the way they run their offense with speed, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “So, every night we go out, it's a different opponent, but yet we have to have the same mindset in terms of playing against very well-coached teams and they know what they're looking for.”
Ole Miss thrives defensively with its intensity that forces an average of 17 turnovers per game while also averaging 8.4 steals per game.
The Rebels hold their opponents to an average of 63 points per game and 41% shooting from the field along with a 36% three-point percentage.
Ole Miss wants to play a very up-tempo game where it can use its trap to force turnovers and speed up its opponents.
Tennessee has struggled with teams that can speed them up on offense which is why it had 32 combined turnovers against Florida and Missouri. The Vols will need to slow down the pace and play under control to find success.
“They are aggressive, they trap, they work hard at turning you over and they do a terrific job of getting turnovers, and turning those turnovers into baskets, ” Barnes said.
Against Kansas, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons both showed up to play from the get-go and noticeably affected the game.
Fulkerson had 11 points on five-of-eight shooting from the field along with six rebounds. He was able to keep David McCormack in check for most of the game.
Pons led the team in scoring with 17 points on seven-of-nine shooting from the field and also grabbed five rebounds. He also went two-for-two from behind the three-point line and was the heartbeat of the team defensively.
Tennessee was able to get solid production from its two seniors against Kansas and will need that production consistently down the stretch of the season.
"We talked about drawing the line and it was directed at those guys quite a bit, to be honest with you,” Barnes said. “I thought both of them responded in a great way because of what we expected from them from the get-go. I thought they did exactly what we needed them to do. It goes back to having to do it again and again.”
Fulkerson and Pons will have a chance to go out and do it again Tuesday night at Ole Miss, tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.