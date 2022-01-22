No. 24 Tennessee and No. 13 LSU are no strangers to each other. Rick Barnes’ and Will Wade’s teams have squared off five times over the past five seasons, and the matchup has not favored Tennessee.
The Vols have lost four straight games to Wade’s Tigers, including a 79-67 loss the last time these two teams met two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.
The Vols are hoping to break the losing streak and pick up their second win over the Tigers in five seasons as they host LSU Saturday at 6 p.m. EST.
Tennessee is a perfect 9-0 at home this season, including a pair of SEC wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Vols credit their home success to the added energy that comes with playing in Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Really, I think it's just the energy that Rocky Top brings to us,” freshman guard Zakai Zeigler said of playing at home. “We know that coming into every game here, they're going to have our backs no matter what. In every game, we have the same mindset that we believe we're going to win. It's like no other.”
LSU will be the biggest challenge the Vols have faced at home since defeating Arizona in December. LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) is coming off two consecutive losses, however. The Tigers fell at home to Arkansas last Saturday before losing again at Alabama on Wednesday.
LSU’s defense is still the top-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom, but the Tigers did allow 70 points in their loss at Alabama. Much like Tennessee, LSU’s recent struggles has been a result an offensive slump. LSU shot under 50% in both games of their two-game losing streak, with a low of 38% in the Arkansas loss.
Barnes, however, is not counting the Tigers out because of a small losing streak. Their defense is good enough that they are competitive in every single game, no matter how poorly they shoot. The Tigers have the sixth-best scoring defense, allowing 57.7 points per game.
“If you go back and look, they get 23 or 24 points per game off of their defense,” Barnes said. “You could maybe even break it down where it could be more. So when you play against them, everything you're doing on your offensive end could dictate how good they are on the offensive end. Shot selection for us is really important because if you take shots where your isn't ready to be in position to defend in transition defense or they just don't expect it—(LSU) does a great job of capitalizing in those situations.”
LSU will be playing short-handed in Knoxville. Their third-leading scorer and second-best three-point shooter Xavier Pinson is out for a fourth consecutive game with a knee injury.
The Tigers did receive some good news Saturday morning when their No. 2 scorer and leading three-point shooter Darius Days was upgraded from probable to active against the Vols after dealing with an ankle injury.
It’s a crucial matchup for Barnes and the Vols, but they have been in this very spot before. In the 2017-18 season – the last time the Vols beat LSU – Tennessee had a 12-5 (3-3 SEC) record six games into SEC play—exactly where the 2021-22 Vols stand. Those 2017-18 Vols went on to post a 13-5 league finish on their way to the SEC Championship.
While things looks bleak for the Vols now, their season is not over in January. The Vols’ circumstances can turn around in a hurry, and it would all start with overcoming an old foe.
“I think they're a good team, I do,” Barnes said. “I think they're a good team. I don't know what else I could tell you. Like any other team in the league, we need to play good basketball. We need to have everybody playing good basketball. But again, and I've said it, they really do a good job with their one-on-one matchups, the way they like to do that. They've had athletic players.”