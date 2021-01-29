Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday for a battle with Big 12 powerhouse Kansas.
The Vols and Jayhawks are the marquee matchup in this year’s SEC/Big12 challenge. This will be the third time in the last three years the teams have met in the regular season.
The Vols are coming off of an important bounce-back win against Mississippi State on Tuesday after two crushing losses against Florida and Missouri. Jaden Springer made his long-awaited return to the lineup and made an instant impact with his playmaking ability.
The 11-5 (5-4 Big 12) Jayhawks are coming off of a tough road loss to Oklahoma and a tight home win versus a struggling TCU team.
Kansas averages 75.3 points per game and shoots an average of 44% from the field. The Jayhawks are led offensively by a mix of young and old talent in Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson and David McCormack.
Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 14.5 points per game and specifically lights it up from behind the three-point line, shooting 43% on the season and 43% from the field.
Wilson is a redshirt freshman that has just come on the season for Kansas and immediately made an impact. Wilson averages 13 points per game and a team-leading seven rebounds.
“Then a freshman that came out of nowhere, in Jalen Wilson – he absolutely has added a dynamic to their team, that is the way he shoots the ball, he plays the four or the five for them.” Michael Schwartz said.
McCormack is the Jayhawks most dynamic post player, averaging 11.5 points per game and five rebounds. He also leads the team in blocks with 16. Tennessee will need to play an active and gritty game to match up with McCormack.
“Their inside play and paint play with David McCormack – he is averaging 11.5 points per game and basically a little over 20 minutes on the season, ” Schwartz said. “Then he gets into conference play and it goes up to 15 points a game, and 23 minutes. So, it's his efficiency scoring the ball and his ability to create for others, because he is a really good passer. It doesn't get talked about enough how good he is out of the post - whether it's double teams, or him finding guys out on the perimeter.”
Kansas averages 38.9 rebounds per game and has a rebounding margin of +5.9 against its opponents.
Tennessee will have a difficult time trying to stay close in the rebounding margin against such a physically dominant post team.
Defensively, Kansas gives up an average of 68.6 points per game and holds its opponents to just 41% shooting average from the field.
Kansas has strong on-ball defenders but the best among the group is Marcus Garrett. Garrett has a team-high 20 steals and can match up well against any player but centers.
The Vols will be largely reliant on Yves Pons on Saturday who has averaged 16.5 points per game in his last two games along with shooting 60% from the field. Pons seems to be rounding into form at the right time of the season which poses a serious threat to any of Tennessee’s opponents.
“He's taken the shots that we want him to take, ” Schwartz said. “He's shot it with aggression. He's driven the ball well. He's finished around the basket and played above the rim, which Coach (Rick) Barnes and the staff have really challenged him to do – to use his athleticism on offense. He's done so the past two games. Obviously, that's a real positive for our team.”
Saturday’s matchup will be a battle of two of the most defensively solid and athletic teams in the country. Tennessee will need to bring its A-game from the start and play a full 40 minutes if they want to compete.
Tipoff from Thompson Boling Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.