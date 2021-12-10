Looking to bounce back from its worst offensive performance of the season, the Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to host UNC Greensboro Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST from Thompson-Boling Arena.
The No. 13 Vols fell to 6-2 on the season with a 57-52 loss to Texas Tech Tuesday night, as they shot 15% from three-point range, making only 6-of-39 attempts. After watching the game film, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes explained in a Friday press conference that much of the Vols’ three-point struggles stemmed from rushing shots.
“I thought we started the game with some of our good shooters taking off balance shots,” Barnes said. “I say this all the time, a really good shooter can shoot his way into a bad night by being edgy, trying to get his shot up and being off balance. I do think when we shoot balanced threes, and the ones that we practice, that we are a really good shooting team.”
“The other night we had some point blank looks at it that we didn't make, but all that can happen if you get off to a bad start where you start doubting yourself a little bit.”
The Vols’ shooting has not necessarily been a strength of the team – they own an average 32.6% mark from deep – but they have never shied away from those looks when they have the chance. Tuesday, the Vols learned that they will need to expand their gameplan beyond shooting 40 threes to make a deep run in March.
Much of that rests on whether or not Olivier Nkamhoua can turn his season around. Nkamhoua led to Vols to several early-season wins, garnering some comparisons from his coaching staff to Grant Williams as a post threat, but the Finland native has completely fallen off since then.
Since leading the Vols over ETSU with 23 points in mid-November, Nkamhoua has averaged just over 5 points per game, much of that coming from one 18-point showing against Tennessee Tech.
Nkamhoua has still impacted the game on defense, but the Vols have sorely missed his presence in the paint.
“I think that where Olivier's got to continue to improve is where he missed an easy shot,” Barnes said. “He came right down the floor and then took a shot that could he make? Probably, but being off balance like that it's not a high percentage shot. So, it's almost like in his mindset, I think he felt like when he missed that little bunny around the rim that, 'I've got to get it back.' He doesn't have to get it back. He's too good of a player and we've got great confidence and trust in him.”
It's not only Nkamhoua that Barnes wants to have larger role, but the other posts like Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, and even Uros Plavsic. Barnes feels that Huntley-Hatfield, as a true freshman, still has work to do to earn his minutes, starting with his physicality.
“We think Brandon is one of the strongest players we've ever coached,” Barnes said. “He's learning how to practice better, that's where it's going to start. You saw the other night as soon as he came into the game there was no question that Texas Tech came right at him. They didn't even hesitate one minute. It's him understanding, and he is. Brandon is working at it and he's come so far from when he first got here in the spring in terms of his mindset.”
Saturday’s contest with UNC Greensboro should help in that regard. Greensboro, sitting at 7-2 on the season, is no push-over, but it doesn’t have the defensive prowess that Texas Tech did. The Vols should have a much easier time running the ball through underneath the goal and getting the post touches Barnes desires.
UNC Greensboro is under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Jones, who has led the Spartans to early-season success. Graduate transfer guard De'Monte Buckingham leads Greensboro in scoring (13.3 points) and rebounding per game (8.3). Buckingham has scored in double figures six times this season and has scored 20 or more points three times as well.
Defensively, UNCG has allowed a very good 54.8 points per game at home, but that number increases to 73.8 on the road.
In a favorable matchup, the pressure is on the Vols to execute on offense the way they practice. Barnes believes if the Vols can do that, they will be the offensive threat they’re expected to be.
“Again, every game is going to be a grind but if we will execute what we do we're going to be fine,” Barnes said. “Now making shots, you see it happening. Villanova took 50 threes, made I think 13 of them. That's part of the game that we wish we could control every night. What we're more concerned about is execution and if we execute, we are going to be a good offensive team.”